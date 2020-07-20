5225 LEEWARD LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Gorgeous, newly renovated townhouse! ** Two assigned parking spaces right in front, plus visitor parking, plus ample street parking! ** Four real bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bathrooms! Gourmet granite and stainless steel kitchen. New deck, new roof, new kitchen, new appliances, new bathrooms, new hardwood flooring, new efficient water heater, new upgraded insulation for efficiency, comfort, and quiet. Solid hardwood floors and tile throughout - no carpet - perfect for anyone with allergies. Finished lower level has real 4th bedroom and full bathroom with a rec room and walkout level to a lovely fenced patio. This would be excellent living space for a guest or extended family who appreciates some privacy at home. Cozy up to a wood fireplace. Enjoy plenty of storage space and a layout that makes complete sense. ** Super close to Kingstowne Towne Center with shopping, restaurants, movies, golf as well as Old Town Alexandria and Springfield Town Center. The new Wegman's grocery store is an experience. There is an excellent mom-and-pop coffee shop up the road. Pool, fitness, and athletic facilities are close at the new Lee District Recreation Center that also features an outdoor water sprinkler park. Walk or bike to 1,400 acres of wilderness in Huntley Meadows Park. ** Commuting options include nearby Franconia-Springfield Metro, bus, and easy routes to Fort Belvoir, Coast Guard HQ, the Pentagon, National Landing in Arlington (Amazon), and DC. ** Longer-term leases preferred (24+ months). ** Housing vouchers accepted. ** Well-behaved pet owners welcome. ** Available immediately. ** Application fees waived for veterans, first responders, and teachers. ** We love this place. Come see it for yourself. Thank you.