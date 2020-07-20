All apartments in Kingstowne
5225 LEEWARD LANE
5225 LEEWARD LANE

5225 Leeward Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5225 Leeward Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Gorgeous, newly renovated townhouse! ** Two assigned parking spaces right in front, plus visitor parking, plus ample street parking! ** Four real bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bathrooms! Gourmet granite and stainless steel kitchen. New deck, new roof, new kitchen, new appliances, new bathrooms, new hardwood flooring, new efficient water heater, new upgraded insulation for efficiency, comfort, and quiet. Solid hardwood floors and tile throughout - no carpet - perfect for anyone with allergies. Finished lower level has real 4th bedroom and full bathroom with a rec room and walkout level to a lovely fenced patio. This would be excellent living space for a guest or extended family who appreciates some privacy at home. Cozy up to a wood fireplace. Enjoy plenty of storage space and a layout that makes complete sense. ** Super close to Kingstowne Towne Center with shopping, restaurants, movies, golf as well as Old Town Alexandria and Springfield Town Center. The new Wegman's grocery store is an experience. There is an excellent mom-and-pop coffee shop up the road. Pool, fitness, and athletic facilities are close at the new Lee District Recreation Center that also features an outdoor water sprinkler park. Walk or bike to 1,400 acres of wilderness in Huntley Meadows Park. ** Commuting options include nearby Franconia-Springfield Metro, bus, and easy routes to Fort Belvoir, Coast Guard HQ, the Pentagon, National Landing in Arlington (Amazon), and DC. ** Longer-term leases preferred (24+ months). ** Housing vouchers accepted. ** Well-behaved pet owners welcome. ** Available immediately. ** Application fees waived for veterans, first responders, and teachers. ** We love this place. Come see it for yourself. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 LEEWARD LANE have any available units?
5225 LEEWARD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5225 LEEWARD LANE have?
Some of 5225 LEEWARD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 LEEWARD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5225 LEEWARD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 LEEWARD LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5225 LEEWARD LANE is pet friendly.
Does 5225 LEEWARD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5225 LEEWARD LANE offers parking.
Does 5225 LEEWARD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5225 LEEWARD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 LEEWARD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5225 LEEWARD LANE has a pool.
Does 5225 LEEWARD LANE have accessible units?
No, 5225 LEEWARD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 LEEWARD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5225 LEEWARD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5225 LEEWARD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5225 LEEWARD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
