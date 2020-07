Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed elevator parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport clubhouse concierge dog park hot tub internet access lobby package receiving tennis court trash valet

eaves Fairfax Towers is an apartment community located near Tysons Corner, nestled in 16 beautifully landscaped acres, and conveniently located off of Route 7 in Falls Church, minutes from I-66 and I-495. Besides a superb location and excellent service, these Falls Church apartments offer numerous advantages via exceptional apartment features. At eaves Fairfax Towers, every apartment is spacious and well designed and comes with a washer and dryer and fully-equipped kitchen. These Falls Church apartments at Fairfax Towers are available in a variety of six floor plans, with 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments to fit your needs.