7423 CHUMMLEY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Super Large & Peaceful Brick Townhome in Fabulous location. Newly Remodeled, Gorgeous & Modern,! In process of fresh paint and professionally cleaned. New kitchen; Flooring, Stainless Steel appliances, fantastic island... all within walking distance of West Falls Church METRO. Enjoy windows on 3 sides and extra wide fenced yard! 2 fireplaces for cozy evenings at home. Convenient to the best Shopping & Schools, Whole foods, Starbucks and many fab Restaurants just steps away. Fenced yard w/large brick patio to entertaining. Brand New Windows. Master has new full bath, sitting rm &walk in closet. The New Huge kitchen includes a large adjoining breakfast room. Separate laundry room. Great Location! 66, 495, Rt 7, Tysons Corner, Washington DC. Light & Bright! Ready for new tenants 1/18 or after. Thank you!