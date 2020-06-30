All apartments in Idylwood
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM

7423 CHUMMLEY COURT

7423 Chummley Court · No Longer Available
Location

7423 Chummley Court, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Super Large & Peaceful Brick Townhome in Fabulous location. Newly Remodeled, Gorgeous & Modern,! In process of fresh paint and professionally cleaned. New kitchen; Flooring, Stainless Steel appliances, fantastic island... all within walking distance of West Falls Church METRO. Enjoy windows on 3 sides and extra wide fenced yard! 2 fireplaces for cozy evenings at home. Convenient to the best Shopping & Schools, Whole foods, Starbucks and many fab Restaurants just steps away. Fenced yard w/large brick patio to entertaining. Brand New Windows. Master has new full bath, sitting rm &walk in closet. The New Huge kitchen includes a large adjoining breakfast room. Separate laundry room. Great Location! 66, 495, Rt 7, Tysons Corner, Washington DC. Light & Bright! Ready for new tenants 1/18 or after. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7423 CHUMMLEY COURT have any available units?
7423 CHUMMLEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 7423 CHUMMLEY COURT have?
Some of 7423 CHUMMLEY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7423 CHUMMLEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7423 CHUMMLEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7423 CHUMMLEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7423 CHUMMLEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 7423 CHUMMLEY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7423 CHUMMLEY COURT offers parking.
Does 7423 CHUMMLEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7423 CHUMMLEY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7423 CHUMMLEY COURT have a pool?
No, 7423 CHUMMLEY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7423 CHUMMLEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 7423 CHUMMLEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7423 CHUMMLEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7423 CHUMMLEY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7423 CHUMMLEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7423 CHUMMLEY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

