5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE

Available now! Three floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex in the vibrant Jefferson Manor neighborhood. Gleaming hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, spacious kitchen with a lot of pantry space. The finished basement would make a great playroom or office. The fully fenced backyard opens on a park, and there is a deck that is perfect for entertaining - and the patio furniture is included in the rental. Just a few blocks from Huntington Metro, restaurants, and shopping. A few minutes from all that Old Town Alexandria offers - a lovely, warm house in an ideal location. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis.