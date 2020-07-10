All apartments in Huntington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE

5832 Edgehill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5832 Edgehill Drive, Huntington, VA 22303
Groveton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now! Three floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex in the vibrant Jefferson Manor neighborhood. Gleaming hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, spacious kitchen with a lot of pantry space. The finished basement would make a great playroom or office. The fully fenced backyard opens on a park, and there is a deck that is perfect for entertaining - and the patio furniture is included in the rental. Just a few blocks from Huntington Metro, restaurants, and shopping. A few minutes from all that Old Town Alexandria offers - a lovely, warm house in an ideal location. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE have any available units?
5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE have?
Some of 5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5832 EDGEHILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

