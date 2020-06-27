5721 North Kings Hwy

Amenities

Marc Perez and Renter's Warehouse present to you a beautiful 3 bedroom 1 full, 2 half bath (total 3 bathrooms), two level townhouse in Alexandria ONE BLOCK FROM HUNTINGTON METRO STATION. This spotless property has great views and it is move-in ready. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT!!! Washer and dryer are in unit. LED lights, large windows throughout that allow plenty of natural light. The property has one reserved parking spot but tenants can get a total of 4 parking passes. Minutes from I-495 and Route 1. LOCATION!! $45 non-refundable App Fee, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call or text Marc Perez at 571.239.0553