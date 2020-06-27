All apartments in Huntington
5721 North Kings Hwy

5721 North Kings Highway · No Longer Available
Location

5721 North Kings Highway, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
parking
Marc Perez and Renter's Warehouse present to you a beautiful 3 bedroom 1 full, 2 half bath (total 3 bathrooms), two level townhouse in Alexandria ONE BLOCK FROM HUNTINGTON METRO STATION. This spotless property has great views and it is move-in ready. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT!!! Washer and dryer are in unit. LED lights, large windows throughout that allow plenty of natural light. The property has one reserved parking spot but tenants can get a total of 4 parking passes. Minutes from I-495 and Route 1. LOCATION!! $45 non-refundable App Fee, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call or text Marc Perez at 571.239.0553

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5721 North Kings Hwy have any available units?
5721 North Kings Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
Is 5721 North Kings Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
5721 North Kings Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5721 North Kings Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 5721 North Kings Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 5721 North Kings Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 5721 North Kings Hwy offers parking.
Does 5721 North Kings Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5721 North Kings Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5721 North Kings Hwy have a pool?
No, 5721 North Kings Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 5721 North Kings Hwy have accessible units?
No, 5721 North Kings Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 5721 North Kings Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 5721 North Kings Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5721 North Kings Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 5721 North Kings Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
