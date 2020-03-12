2822 FORT DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace furnished

Available today! Rental in beautiful Alexandria. This newly renovated home has so much to offer! Features include two bedrooms with a shared bathroom upstairs (the master bedroom with a cozy alcove that overlooks the living room), a fully finished lower level, and an overall great layout, perfect for entertaining! Open concept kitchen boasting designer finishes. Living room with interior brick wall creates a sophisticated living space accented by high ceilings, convenient 1/2 bath located on the main level. A wood-burning stove makes the perfect area for cozying up in the winter, or enjoy a good read in the private gazebo in the beautiful spring. Fully finished lower level can easily be used as 3rd bedroom, den, home office - the choice is yours! Quick walk to Metro (Huntington - YL line) and easy access to Interstate. Old Town Alexandria shops and restaurants are just a short distance, as well as local restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping. Major employers within short distance, as well as government installations! Large corner lot with spacious yard, fenced-in patio, and driveway with parking for 2. 1 year lease, 1mo security. Yard maintenance and pest control included. No Cats. Pet fee & restrictions apply. Tenant furnished utilities. Inquire for application fee.