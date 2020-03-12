All apartments in Huntington
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:23 AM

2822 FORT DRIVE

2822 Fort Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2822 Fort Drive, Huntington, VA 22303
Groveton

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Available today! Rental in beautiful Alexandria. This newly renovated home has so much to offer! Features include two bedrooms with a shared bathroom upstairs (the master bedroom with a cozy alcove that overlooks the living room), a fully finished lower level, and an overall great layout, perfect for entertaining! Open concept kitchen boasting designer finishes. Living room with interior brick wall creates a sophisticated living space accented by high ceilings, convenient 1/2 bath located on the main level. A wood-burning stove makes the perfect area for cozying up in the winter, or enjoy a good read in the private gazebo in the beautiful spring. Fully finished lower level can easily be used as 3rd bedroom, den, home office - the choice is yours! Quick walk to Metro (Huntington - YL line) and easy access to Interstate. Old Town Alexandria shops and restaurants are just a short distance, as well as local restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping. Major employers within short distance, as well as government installations! Large corner lot with spacious yard, fenced-in patio, and driveway with parking for 2. 1 year lease, 1mo security. Yard maintenance and pest control included. No Cats. Pet fee & restrictions apply. Tenant furnished utilities. Inquire for application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 FORT DRIVE have any available units?
2822 FORT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 2822 FORT DRIVE have?
Some of 2822 FORT DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 FORT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2822 FORT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 FORT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2822 FORT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2822 FORT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2822 FORT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2822 FORT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2822 FORT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 FORT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2822 FORT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2822 FORT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2822 FORT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 FORT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2822 FORT DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2822 FORT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2822 FORT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
