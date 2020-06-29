2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE

Amenities

Take the virtual tour! House has been cleaned to CDC standards. Beautifully updated 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home in sought-after Jefferson Manor neighborhood. Open concept first floor with updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors and plantation shutters give an elegant feel to this immaculate home. Two bedrooms on the second floor and updated full bath with bathtub. A fully finished basement with egress and full bath with walk-in shower could be a master suite, guest room, or rec room escape. Separate laundry room with large capacity washer & dryer and laundry sink. Fully fenced backyard oasis with extensive terracing and hardscaping is ready for those summer cookouts. Driveway parking and ample on-street parking. Friendly neighborhood with several community events every year. Just down the street from one of Fairfax County's largest parks - Jefferson Manor park. A couple blocks to Huntington METRO, shops, and restaurants and very convenient to 495, Old Town, Fort Belvoir, and National Harbor. Dogs ok! ($600/pet deposit and $60/mo pet rent) Apply on-line from the comfort of home at www.pearsonsmithpropertymanagement.com