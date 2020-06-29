All apartments in Huntington
2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE
2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE

2810 Farmington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2810 Farmington Drive, Huntington, VA 22303
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Take the virtual tour! House has been cleaned to CDC standards. Beautifully updated 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home in sought-after Jefferson Manor neighborhood. Open concept first floor with updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors and plantation shutters give an elegant feel to this immaculate home. Two bedrooms on the second floor and updated full bath with bathtub. A fully finished basement with egress and full bath with walk-in shower could be a master suite, guest room, or rec room escape. Separate laundry room with large capacity washer & dryer and laundry sink. Fully fenced backyard oasis with extensive terracing and hardscaping is ready for those summer cookouts. Driveway parking and ample on-street parking. Friendly neighborhood with several community events every year. Just down the street from one of Fairfax County's largest parks - Jefferson Manor park. A couple blocks to Huntington METRO, shops, and restaurants and very convenient to 495, Old Town, Fort Belvoir, and National Harbor. Dogs ok! ($600/pet deposit and $60/mo pet rent) Apply on-line from the comfort of home at www.pearsonsmithpropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE have any available units?
2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE have?
Some of 2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2810 FARMINGTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

