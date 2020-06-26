All apartments in Huntington
2646 REDCOAT DRIVE
2646 REDCOAT DRIVE

2646 Redcoat Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2646 Redcoat Drive, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
Search YouTube for Video tour, click "Virtual Tour" for 3D walking tour virtually. Within a few minutes walking distance to Huntington Metro Station (Yellow Line) this condo complex features tennis court, swimming pool, playgrounds, fitness center, and reserved + visitor parking spots. Cat friendly unit with hardwood floor in living room and carpeted living room. Also within 20 minutes walking distance to Carlyle neighborhood of Old Town Alexandria, US Patents and Trademark Office ( USPTO PTO ), Federal Court House, National Science Foundation (NSF).Regan International Airport (DCA), Pentagon, Pentagon city, and Crystal City are only a few metro stops away. Located near Route 1, I-495, Telegraph Road, and Duke Street, this condo is minutes away from all major shopping centers and restaurants with delivery and take out services. High speed internet available for your work from home needs, solid walls between units so you don't hear neighbors next door!$50 application fee per adult; all applications must be filed online http://apply.adreamhomeforme.com ; only move in dates within 45 days will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2646 REDCOAT DRIVE have any available units?
2646 REDCOAT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 2646 REDCOAT DRIVE have?
Some of 2646 REDCOAT DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2646 REDCOAT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2646 REDCOAT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2646 REDCOAT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2646 REDCOAT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2646 REDCOAT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2646 REDCOAT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2646 REDCOAT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2646 REDCOAT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2646 REDCOAT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2646 REDCOAT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2646 REDCOAT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2646 REDCOAT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2646 REDCOAT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2646 REDCOAT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2646 REDCOAT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2646 REDCOAT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
