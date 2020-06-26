2646 REDCOAT DRIVE

Amenities

Search YouTube for Video tour, click "Virtual Tour" for 3D walking tour virtually. Within a few minutes walking distance to Huntington Metro Station (Yellow Line) this condo complex features tennis court, swimming pool, playgrounds, fitness center, and reserved + visitor parking spots. Cat friendly unit with hardwood floor in living room and carpeted living room. Also within 20 minutes walking distance to Carlyle neighborhood of Old Town Alexandria, US Patents and Trademark Office ( USPTO PTO ), Federal Court House, National Science Foundation (NSF).Regan International Airport (DCA), Pentagon, Pentagon city, and Crystal City are only a few metro stops away. Located near Route 1, I-495, Telegraph Road, and Duke Street, this condo is minutes away from all major shopping centers and restaurants with delivery and take out services. High speed internet available for your work from home needs, solid walls between units so you don't hear neighbors next door!$50 application fee per adult; all applications must be filed online http://apply.adreamhomeforme.com ; only move in dates within 45 days will be considered.