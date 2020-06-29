2426 BYRD LN

Amenities

This single family home features a full addition on the rear of the house, giving it a spacious kitchen and dine in area. 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths. New kitchen and family room flooring, as well as new carpet throughout. Exterior is being completely repainted, new shutters on the front as well. Interior major painting and cleaning. Big fenced in back yard, as well as a detached garage. Location near 95, 495, and Route 1, as well as Fairfax County Public Schools. All applications must be done online through www.longandfoster.com/RandyHerbst and type in the property address.