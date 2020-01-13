2302 Glendale Ter

Amenities
Beautiful 2 LVL 2 BR 1 BA Duplex in the heart of Alexandria! *Gorgeous re-polished hardwood flooring *Spacious living room/dining room combo *Kitchen w/ ample cabinet space *BRs w/ elegant hardwood floors, generous reach-in closet space and ample natural light *Enormous landscaped fenced-in backyard perfect for entertaining! Convenient access to 495 *Minutes from DC & King Street *Available Now!
Interior Features
Amenities: Bathroom(s) - Ceramic Tile, Countertop(s) - Corian, Shades / Blinds, Wood Floors
Appliances: Dishwasher, Dryer, Disposal, Microwave, Oven - Single, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer
Attic: No
Basement: n
Cooling: Central Air Conditioning
Cooling Fuel: Natural Gas
Dining Room Flooring: Hardwood
Dining Room Level: Main
Dining/Kitchen Description: Galley Kitchen, Liv-Din Combo
First Bedroom Flooring: Hardwood
First Bedroom Level: Upper 1
Handicap: None
Heating: Central
Heating Fuel: Natural Gas
Hot Water: Natural Gas
Interior Features: Floor Plan-Traditional
Kitchen Flooring: Vinyl
Kitchen Level: Main
Living Area: 896
Living Room Flooring: Hardwood
Living Room Level: Main
Main Entrance: Foyer
Other Rooms: Dining Room,Bedroom-First,Living Room,Bedroom-Second,Kitchen
Room List: Living Room, Dining Room, Bedroom-Second, Kitchen, Bedroom-First
Second Bedroom Flooring: Hardwood
Second Bedroom Level: Upper 1
Upper Floor Baths: 1
Upper Floor Bedrooms: 2