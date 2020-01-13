All apartments in Huntington
Last updated December 20 2019 at 11:43 AM

2302 Glendale Ter

2302 Glendale Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2302 Glendale Terrace, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
Beautiful 2 LVL 2 BR 1 BA Duplex in the heart of Alexandria! *Gorgeous re-polished hardwood flooring *Spacious living room/dining room combo *Kitchen w/ ample cabinet space *BRs w/ elegant hardwood floors, generous reach-in closet space and ample natural light *Enormous landscaped fenced-in backyard perfect for entertaining! Convenient access to 495 *Minutes from DC & King Street *Available Now!

Interior Features
Amenities: Bathroom(s) - Ceramic Tile, Countertop(s) - Corian, Shades / Blinds, Wood Floors
Appliances: Dishwasher, Dryer, Disposal, Microwave, Oven - Single, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer
Attic: No
Basement: n
Cooling: Central Air Conditioning
Cooling Fuel: Natural Gas
Dining Room Flooring: Hardwood
Dining Room Level: Main
Dining/Kitchen Description: Galley Kitchen, Liv-Din Combo
First Bedroom Flooring: Hardwood
First Bedroom Level: Upper 1
Handicap: None
Heating: Central
Heating Fuel: Natural Gas
Hot Water: Natural Gas
Interior Features: Floor Plan-Traditional
Kitchen Flooring: Vinyl
Kitchen Level: Main
Living Area: 896
Living Room Flooring: Hardwood
Living Room Level: Main
Main Entrance: Foyer
Other Rooms: Dining Room,Bedroom-First,Living Room,Bedroom-Second,Kitchen
Room List: Living Room, Dining Room, Bedroom-Second, Kitchen, Bedroom-First
Second Bedroom Flooring: Hardwood
Second Bedroom Level: Upper 1
Upper Floor Baths: 1
Upper Floor Bedrooms: 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 Glendale Ter have any available units?
2302 Glendale Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 2302 Glendale Ter have?
Some of 2302 Glendale Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 Glendale Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Glendale Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Glendale Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2302 Glendale Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 2302 Glendale Ter offer parking?
No, 2302 Glendale Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2302 Glendale Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2302 Glendale Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Glendale Ter have a pool?
No, 2302 Glendale Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2302 Glendale Ter have accessible units?
Yes, 2302 Glendale Ter has accessible units.
Does 2302 Glendale Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 Glendale Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 Glendale Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2302 Glendale Ter has units with air conditioning.
