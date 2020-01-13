2302 Glendale Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible

Beautiful 2 LVL 2 BR 1 BA Duplex in the heart of Alexandria! *Gorgeous re-polished hardwood flooring *Spacious living room/dining room combo *Kitchen w/ ample cabinet space *BRs w/ elegant hardwood floors, generous reach-in closet space and ample natural light *Enormous landscaped fenced-in backyard perfect for entertaining! Convenient access to 495 *Minutes from DC & King Street *Available Now!



Amenities: Bathroom(s) - Ceramic Tile, Countertop(s) - Corian, Shades / Blinds, Wood Floors

Appliances: Dishwasher, Dryer, Disposal, Microwave, Oven - Single, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer

