934 LONGFELLOW COURT

Amenities
Beautiful Single Family House Available in Great Location! 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths (both bathrooms have been remodeled). The Master Bedroom has its own Private Full Bath. Home is located at the end of the cul-de-sac on a great lot. The home has been professionally cleaned and in excellent condition. Home includes a car-port + a large driveway that fits 4 cars. Home has plenty of storage + quality shed in backyard. Located in a PRIME location ~ Reston Town Center, Old Town Herndon, Metro Silver Line, Dulles International Airport, Route 28, Route 7, Route 50, I-66, and Fairfax County Parkway, and Dulles Toll Road all minutes away. Pets are ok! Reviewed case by case. Available for immediate move-in!