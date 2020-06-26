934 LONGFELLOW COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Beautiful Single Family House Available in Great Location! 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths (both bathrooms have been remodeled). The Master Bedroom has its own Private Full Bath. Home is located at the end of the cul-de-sac on a great lot. The home has been professionally cleaned and in excellent condition. Home includes a car-port + a large driveway that fits 4 cars. Home has plenty of storage + quality shed in backyard. Located in a PRIME location ~ Reston Town Center, Old Town Herndon, Metro Silver Line, Dulles International Airport, Route 28, Route 7, Route 50, I-66, and Fairfax County Parkway, and Dulles Toll Road all minutes away. Pets are ok! Reviewed case by case. Available for immediate move-in!