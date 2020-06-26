All apartments in Herndon
Find more places like 934 LONGFELLOW COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
934 LONGFELLOW COURT
Last updated February 23 2020 at 5:55 AM

934 LONGFELLOW COURT

934 Longfellow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Herndon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

934 Longfellow Court, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Beautiful Single Family House Available in Great Location! 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths (both bathrooms have been remodeled). The Master Bedroom has its own Private Full Bath. Home is located at the end of the cul-de-sac on a great lot. The home has been professionally cleaned and in excellent condition. Home includes a car-port + a large driveway that fits 4 cars. Home has plenty of storage + quality shed in backyard. Located in a PRIME location ~ Reston Town Center, Old Town Herndon, Metro Silver Line, Dulles International Airport, Route 28, Route 7, Route 50, I-66, and Fairfax County Parkway, and Dulles Toll Road all minutes away. Pets are ok! Reviewed case by case. Available for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 LONGFELLOW COURT have any available units?
934 LONGFELLOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 934 LONGFELLOW COURT have?
Some of 934 LONGFELLOW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 LONGFELLOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
934 LONGFELLOW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 LONGFELLOW COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 934 LONGFELLOW COURT is pet friendly.
Does 934 LONGFELLOW COURT offer parking?
Yes, 934 LONGFELLOW COURT offers parking.
Does 934 LONGFELLOW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 934 LONGFELLOW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 LONGFELLOW COURT have a pool?
No, 934 LONGFELLOW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 934 LONGFELLOW COURT have accessible units?
No, 934 LONGFELLOW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 934 LONGFELLOW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 934 LONGFELLOW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 934 LONGFELLOW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 934 LONGFELLOW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir
Herndon, VA 20170
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St
Herndon, VA 20171
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St
Herndon, VA 20170
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln
Herndon, VA 20171
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way
Herndon, VA 20170
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way
Herndon, VA 20171
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave
Herndon, VA 20170
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr
Herndon, VA 20171

Similar Pages

Herndon 1 BedroomsHerndon 2 Bedrooms
Herndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Dog Friendly Apartments
Herndon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia