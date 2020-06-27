All apartments in Herndon
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

807 Locust St #5

807 Locust St · No Longer Available
Location

807 Locust St, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2BR, 1BA Condo in Heart of Herndon! - 2-Story condo/townhome hybrid in heart of Herndon! Updated 2 levels, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom*Wood burning fireplace w/mantel*Sep dining room*Hardwood floors on main level*Nice sized bedrooms w/spacious closet space*Awesome outside patio + fenced in back yard, great for entertaining*Plenty of parking*Central location near W&OD Trail, Reston Town Center, Toll Rd, Rte 28, & airport*Ample parking*

*AVAILABLE 7.22.19*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE5036112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Locust St #5 have any available units?
807 Locust St #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 807 Locust St #5 have?
Some of 807 Locust St #5's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Locust St #5 currently offering any rent specials?
807 Locust St #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Locust St #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Locust St #5 is pet friendly.
Does 807 Locust St #5 offer parking?
Yes, 807 Locust St #5 offers parking.
Does 807 Locust St #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Locust St #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Locust St #5 have a pool?
No, 807 Locust St #5 does not have a pool.
Does 807 Locust St #5 have accessible units?
No, 807 Locust St #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Locust St #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Locust St #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Locust St #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Locust St #5 does not have units with air conditioning.
