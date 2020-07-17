All apartments in Herndon
Find more places like 783 Station Street #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
783 Station Street #2
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

783 Station Street #2

783 Station Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Herndon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

783 Station Street, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
783 Station Street #2 - Charming loft in the heart of Old Town Herndon District! - features white-washed exposed brick face interior! Soaring ceilings! Hardwood flooring throughout! Historic building (1910) but modernized/updated unit. Top Level / Penthouse condo in same building as Herndon's most popular restaurant & bar (Mediterranean Breeze) Approx 828 sqft of charm. FRESH PAINT, NEW FRIDGE, NEW OVEN, Act now, it won't last long! Tenant only pays Electric. ~$100/month. Water, Trash, Sewer included in RENT.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5424614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 783 Station Street #2 have any available units?
783 Station Street #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 783 Station Street #2 have?
Some of 783 Station Street #2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 783 Station Street #2 currently offering any rent specials?
783 Station Street #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 783 Station Street #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 783 Station Street #2 is pet friendly.
Does 783 Station Street #2 offer parking?
No, 783 Station Street #2 does not offer parking.
Does 783 Station Street #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 783 Station Street #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 783 Station Street #2 have a pool?
No, 783 Station Street #2 does not have a pool.
Does 783 Station Street #2 have accessible units?
No, 783 Station Street #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 783 Station Street #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 783 Station Street #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 783 Station Street #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 783 Station Street #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd
Herndon, VA 20171
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir
Herndon, VA 20170
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct
Herndon, VA 20170
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave
Herndon, VA 20171
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln
Herndon, VA 20171
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way
Herndon, VA 20170
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way
Herndon, VA 20171
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave
Herndon, VA 20170

Similar Pages

Herndon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHerndon 2 Bedroom Apartments
Herndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Dog Friendly Apartments
Herndon Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia