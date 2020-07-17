Amenities

783 Station Street #2 - Charming loft in the heart of Old Town Herndon District! - features white-washed exposed brick face interior! Soaring ceilings! Hardwood flooring throughout! Historic building (1910) but modernized/updated unit. Top Level / Penthouse condo in same building as Herndon's most popular restaurant & bar (Mediterranean Breeze) Approx 828 sqft of charm. FRESH PAINT, NEW FRIDGE, NEW OVEN, Act now, it won't last long! Tenant only pays Electric. ~$100/month. Water, Trash, Sewer included in RENT.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5424614)