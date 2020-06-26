618 Legacy Pride Drive

Searching for someone whos willing to take my sublease till the end of January. Willing to pay for a month and half. Moving to Texas and need to have someone sublease my apartment. I am willing to pay a month of rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
