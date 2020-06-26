All apartments in Herndon
Find more places like 618 Legacy Pride Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
618 Legacy Pride Drive
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:44 PM

618 Legacy Pride Drive

618 Legacy Pride Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Herndon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

618 Legacy Pride Dr, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Searching for someone whos willing to take my sublease till the end of January. Willing to pay for a month and half. Moving to Texas and need to have someone sublease my apartment. I am willing to pay a month of rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Legacy Pride Drive have any available units?
618 Legacy Pride Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
Is 618 Legacy Pride Drive currently offering any rent specials?
618 Legacy Pride Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Legacy Pride Drive pet-friendly?
No, 618 Legacy Pride Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 618 Legacy Pride Drive offer parking?
No, 618 Legacy Pride Drive does not offer parking.
Does 618 Legacy Pride Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Legacy Pride Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Legacy Pride Drive have a pool?
No, 618 Legacy Pride Drive does not have a pool.
Does 618 Legacy Pride Drive have accessible units?
No, 618 Legacy Pride Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Legacy Pride Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Legacy Pride Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 Legacy Pride Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 Legacy Pride Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr
Herndon, VA 20171
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir
Herndon, VA 20170
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way
Herndon, VA 20170
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave
Herndon, VA 20171
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St
Herndon, VA 20170
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way
Herndon, VA 20171
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave
Herndon, VA 20170
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr
Herndon, VA 20171

Similar Pages

Herndon 1 BedroomsHerndon 2 Bedrooms
Herndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Dog Friendly Apartments
Herndon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia