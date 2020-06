Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic & well updated 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in the heart of all that Herndon has to offer! Large, bright kitchen with table space plus separate dining room. Living room with SGD to private balncony. Condo fee, water/sewer, parking & trash included in rent. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity.