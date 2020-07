Amenities

Bright 3 level townhouse with 1 car garage. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. All 3 levels above ground.Master bathroom with tub and shower. Master bedroom has cathedral ceiling & stairs leading to theloft with skylight. Enjoy your private patio, a fenced in backyard and your custom deck off the kitchen.Convenient to shopping, restaurants. Only minutes away from Dulles Toll Road, airport and RestonTown Center. Pets case by case.