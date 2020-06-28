23 SILVERWAY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher basketball court ice maker microwave refrigerator

Model Home for Rent * Urban setting, 2-level lower Condo * Upper family used as third bedroom or office * Custom paints thru out, heated bathroom floors * Do not miss the description @ pics * A metro community; steps away to future Herndon Metro, Toll-267, W&OD Trail * Enjoy Village Center at Dulles, Restaurants, shopping, entertainment and much more * Close proximity to Washington DC, Reston, Dulles * Surrounded by large IT Companies * Across is Haley Smith Park w/ multiple sports fields, basketball court and picnic areas * Stunning kitchen w/quartz counters, all SS appliances, & pantry * Huge MBR suite w/luxury bath and two WICs * Abundant natural light.