All apartments in Herndon
Find more places like 23 SILVERWAY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
23 SILVERWAY DRIVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:52 PM

23 SILVERWAY DRIVE

23 Silverway Dr · (703) 437-5580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Herndon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

23 Silverway Dr, Herndon, VA 20170

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1524 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
basketball court
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
Model Home for Rent * Urban setting, 2-level lower Condo * Upper family used as third bedroom or office * Custom paints thru out, heated bathroom floors * Do not miss the description @ pics * A metro community; steps away to future Herndon Metro, Toll-267, W&OD Trail * Enjoy Village Center at Dulles, Restaurants, shopping, entertainment and much more * Close proximity to Washington DC, Reston, Dulles * Surrounded by large IT Companies * Across is Haley Smith Park w/ multiple sports fields, basketball court and picnic areas * Stunning kitchen w/quartz counters, all SS appliances, & pantry * Huge MBR suite w/luxury bath and two WICs * Abundant natural light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 SILVERWAY DRIVE have any available units?
23 SILVERWAY DRIVE has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 SILVERWAY DRIVE have?
Some of 23 SILVERWAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 SILVERWAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
23 SILVERWAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 SILVERWAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 23 SILVERWAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 23 SILVERWAY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 23 SILVERWAY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 23 SILVERWAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 SILVERWAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 SILVERWAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 23 SILVERWAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 23 SILVERWAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 23 SILVERWAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 23 SILVERWAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 SILVERWAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 SILVERWAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 SILVERWAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 23 SILVERWAY DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr
Herndon, VA 20171
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd
Herndon, VA 20171
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road
Herndon, VA 20171
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St
Herndon, VA 20171
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way
Herndon, VA 20170
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St
Herndon, VA 20170
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard
Herndon, VA 20171
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way
Herndon, VA 20171

Similar Pages

Herndon 1 BedroomsHerndon 2 Bedrooms
Herndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Dog Friendly Apartments
Herndon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity