Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace extra storage

RARE TOP FLOOR END UNIT TWO LEVEL WITH THREE NEW BALCONIES MUST SEE!!!! Private views from all windows! Each bedroom has Maint free trex balcony! Remodel with in two years New HW floors! KIT- SS appliances, backsplash, Granite Ctops, Gas cooking, Large pantry! Double spacious MBR's w/Large closets! Extra storage off 3rd balcony! Minutes to Reston metro & future metro stop! Park space#426