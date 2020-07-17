137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Modern, upgraded low-maintenance townhome. Recessed lights throughout, beautiful flooring and high ceilings! This luxurious townhome has a beautiful large kitchen that can be a kitchen/family combo (watch kids while cooking) or a kitchen/dining combo and comes with a low-maintenance gas fireplace. The kitchen island is large enough to eat on for breakfast or to lay out a buffet! Granite/SS/self-cleaning double ovens/pantry for the cook. Well-appointed master bedroom - enough room for a crib (with large walk-in closet). Fresh designer paint is great for your mood, crown molding, tray ceilings, w/ ceiling fans to save energy. Colors of the hardwood floor are an eye-pleaser. Large windows keep it Bright & Sunny! Location, location, location! Luxury townhome in a pristine area in the City of Herndon! Walk down the street to the Herndon Regional Library (walkability score is 85+). Fast access to city restaurants and shopping. Bike to the soon to come Herndon Metro. Keep your exercise goals, the popular, well kept Washington and Old Dominion Trail is in your backyard! This one will go fast and its a keeper (ask the owner about option to buy if renting).