All apartments in Herndon
Find more places like 137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD

137 Fortnightly Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Herndon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

137 Fortnightly Boulevard, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Modern, upgraded low-maintenance townhome. Recessed lights throughout, beautiful flooring and high ceilings! This luxurious townhome has a beautiful large kitchen that can be a kitchen/family combo (watch kids while cooking) or a kitchen/dining combo and comes with a low-maintenance gas fireplace. The kitchen island is large enough to eat on for breakfast or to lay out a buffet! Granite/SS/self-cleaning double ovens/pantry for the cook. Well-appointed master bedroom - enough room for a crib (with large walk-in closet). Fresh designer paint is great for your mood, crown molding, tray ceilings, w/ ceiling fans to save energy. Colors of the hardwood floor are an eye-pleaser. Large windows keep it Bright & Sunny! Location, location, location! Luxury townhome in a pristine area in the City of Herndon! Walk down the street to the Herndon Regional Library (walkability score is 85+). Fast access to city restaurants and shopping. Bike to the soon to come Herndon Metro. Keep your exercise goals, the popular, well kept Washington and Old Dominion Trail is in your backyard! This one will go fast and its a keeper (ask the owner about option to buy if renting).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD have any available units?
137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr
Herndon, VA 20171
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road
Herndon, VA 20171
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St
Herndon, VA 20171
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St
Herndon, VA 20170
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln
Herndon, VA 20171
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way
Herndon, VA 20170
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard
Herndon, VA 20171
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr
Herndon, VA 20171

Similar Pages

Herndon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHerndon 2 Bedroom Apartments
Herndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Dog Friendly Apartments
Herndon Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia