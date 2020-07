Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Great single family rental ready for new tenants! This professionally managed home sits on a picturesque lot with fully fenced backyard, screened in porch, large deck for entertaining and mature landscaping. Head inside to three bedrooms, three bathrooms, massive living room and family rooms, and ample master bedroom with attached full bathroom and sitting room. Pets on a case by case basis. No cats or smokers. Well qualified applicants preferred. 12 to 36 month leases considered.