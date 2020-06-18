All apartments in Herndon
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:12 AM

12913 ALTON SQUARE

12913 Alton Square · (703) 264-0000
Location

12913 Alton Square, Herndon, VA 20170

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Welcome to 12913 Alton Square #411, The Cresent at Worldgate where Location means everything.This Rare well kept 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Windsor Condo is in a Secure Elevator Bldg. has 1 Reserved Garage, 1 Surface Parking Space included & Plenty of Visitor Parking. Recent Updates include New Granite Kitchen Counter Tops, Stainless Microwave Oven, Gas Stove/Range and Newer Refrigerator & Washer Dryer. Condo recently had new Windows & Sliding Glass Door installed. The Open Floor Plan offers High Ceilings in the Main Area, Spacious Dining Room & Living Room w/Gas Fire Place. Walk out the LR to the Balcony Over Looking Court Yard Setting from the 4th floor. Master Bedroom with private Full Bath & Walk-in-Closet complement the 2nd Bedroom and Full Bath in the hall. Community has a Club House, 2 Pools, Fitness Room, Kitchen & Large Meeting Room. Worlgate is close to Shopping, Movies, Restaurants, Hotels and very convenient to Major Commuter Routes like Dulles Toll/ Access Rd (267)., Fairfax Co Prky (286), Rt 28 making, Reston Town Center, Tysons Corner, Washington DC. & Dulles Airport close by. With Metro's Silver Line (Phase 2) opening in 2021, and 2 New stations in Herndon will offer additional transportation needs to Points East like DC, & West to Dulles Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12913 ALTON SQUARE have any available units?
12913 ALTON SQUARE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12913 ALTON SQUARE have?
Some of 12913 ALTON SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12913 ALTON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
12913 ALTON SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12913 ALTON SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 12913 ALTON SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 12913 ALTON SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 12913 ALTON SQUARE does offer parking.
Does 12913 ALTON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12913 ALTON SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12913 ALTON SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 12913 ALTON SQUARE has a pool.
Does 12913 ALTON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 12913 ALTON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 12913 ALTON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12913 ALTON SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12913 ALTON SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12913 ALTON SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
