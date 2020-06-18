Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage guest parking

Welcome to 12913 Alton Square #411, The Cresent at Worldgate where Location means everything.This Rare well kept 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Windsor Condo is in a Secure Elevator Bldg. has 1 Reserved Garage, 1 Surface Parking Space included & Plenty of Visitor Parking. Recent Updates include New Granite Kitchen Counter Tops, Stainless Microwave Oven, Gas Stove/Range and Newer Refrigerator & Washer Dryer. Condo recently had new Windows & Sliding Glass Door installed. The Open Floor Plan offers High Ceilings in the Main Area, Spacious Dining Room & Living Room w/Gas Fire Place. Walk out the LR to the Balcony Over Looking Court Yard Setting from the 4th floor. Master Bedroom with private Full Bath & Walk-in-Closet complement the 2nd Bedroom and Full Bath in the hall. Community has a Club House, 2 Pools, Fitness Room, Kitchen & Large Meeting Room. Worlgate is close to Shopping, Movies, Restaurants, Hotels and very convenient to Major Commuter Routes like Dulles Toll/ Access Rd (267)., Fairfax Co Prky (286), Rt 28 making, Reston Town Center, Tysons Corner, Washington DC. & Dulles Airport close by. With Metro's Silver Line (Phase 2) opening in 2021, and 2 New stations in Herndon will offer additional transportation needs to Points East like DC, & West to Dulles Airport.