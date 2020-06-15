All apartments in Herndon
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:12 AM

12911 ALTON SQUARE

12911 Alton Square · (571) 295-7566
Location

12911 Alton Square, Herndon, VA 20170

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Completely remodeled and roomy 1140sf condo in the heart of Herndon's tech giants. Nestled off a wooded path, close to public transportation (3 miles to Reston metro!) and Dulles airport. Easy access to 267 (Dulles Access Road), 28 and Fairfax County Parkway. Walk to shopping and major tech companies. Boasts bright, large windows, great lighting and outdoor space. Beautifully updated bathrooms and kitchens. Stainless steel appliances are one year old! Master has his and her closets, one being a walk in. Great amenities including outdoor pool, clubhouse, etc. Great place to live and work. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12911 ALTON SQUARE have any available units?
12911 ALTON SQUARE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12911 ALTON SQUARE have?
Some of 12911 ALTON SQUARE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12911 ALTON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
12911 ALTON SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12911 ALTON SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 12911 ALTON SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 12911 ALTON SQUARE offer parking?
No, 12911 ALTON SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 12911 ALTON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12911 ALTON SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12911 ALTON SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 12911 ALTON SQUARE has a pool.
Does 12911 ALTON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 12911 ALTON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 12911 ALTON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12911 ALTON SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12911 ALTON SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12911 ALTON SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
