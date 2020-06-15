12911 ALTON SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Completely remodeled and roomy 1140sf condo in the heart of Herndon's tech giants. Nestled off a wooded path, close to public transportation (3 miles to Reston metro!) and Dulles airport. Easy access to 267 (Dulles Access Road), 28 and Fairfax County Parkway. Walk to shopping and major tech companies. Boasts bright, large windows, great lighting and outdoor space. Beautifully updated bathrooms and kitchens. Stainless steel appliances are one year old! Master has his and her closets, one being a walk in. Great amenities including outdoor pool, clubhouse, etc. Great place to live and work. Welcome home!