1200 MOSBY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel accessible

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Immaculate and Conveniently Located ONE OF A KIND Rambler in Sterling. Breathtaking Backyard and Well maintained Huge Front Yard. 3Bed 2Full Bath. Entire Home is ADA compliant. Beautiful Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Cherry Cabinets. Huge deck backing to Bamboo Trees. Fully Fenced Yard. Family Room, Living Room, Office, Garage Space, Separate Room for Washer & Dryer. Available Immediately. Vacant Just Go and Show Anytime. Every Person Over 18 must fill out an Application. $65 Application Fee Per Applicant. 2-3 For Application Review. Use this Link to Submit application. https://pearson.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=726e6506-ec9c-43b1-bbde-57a9e3df0369&source=Website