Last updated February 3 2020 at 5:07 PM

1200 MOSBY COURT

1200 Mosby Court · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Mosby Court, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
accessible
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Immaculate and Conveniently Located ONE OF A KIND Rambler in Sterling. Breathtaking Backyard and Well maintained Huge Front Yard. 3Bed 2Full Bath. Entire Home is ADA compliant. Beautiful Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Cherry Cabinets. Huge deck backing to Bamboo Trees. Fully Fenced Yard. Family Room, Living Room, Office, Garage Space, Separate Room for Washer & Dryer. Available Immediately. Vacant Just Go and Show Anytime. Every Person Over 18 must fill out an Application. $65 Application Fee Per Applicant. 2-3 For Application Review. Use this Link to Submit application. https://pearson.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=726e6506-ec9c-43b1-bbde-57a9e3df0369&source=Website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 MOSBY COURT have any available units?
1200 MOSBY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 1200 MOSBY COURT have?
Some of 1200 MOSBY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 MOSBY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1200 MOSBY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 MOSBY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1200 MOSBY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 1200 MOSBY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1200 MOSBY COURT offers parking.
Does 1200 MOSBY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 MOSBY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 MOSBY COURT have a pool?
No, 1200 MOSBY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1200 MOSBY COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 1200 MOSBY COURT has accessible units.
Does 1200 MOSBY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 MOSBY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 MOSBY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 MOSBY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

