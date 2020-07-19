All apartments in Herndon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1041 KNIGHT LANE

1041 Knight Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1041 Knight Lane, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Immediate Occupancy! Lovely end unit townhome! Meticulously maintained, freshly painted with neutral color, new blinds, new wood floors on main level and new carpet on bedroom level, Newly remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and appliances. . All three bathrooms were completely redone! Double pane windows, sliding glass door & storm door. Fenced in back yard with wood patio. In-ground swimming pool and children's playground inside same block. Close to Herndon Community Ctr, WO&D bike path, Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 KNIGHT LANE have any available units?
1041 KNIGHT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 1041 KNIGHT LANE have?
Some of 1041 KNIGHT LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 KNIGHT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1041 KNIGHT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 KNIGHT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1041 KNIGHT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 1041 KNIGHT LANE offer parking?
No, 1041 KNIGHT LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1041 KNIGHT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1041 KNIGHT LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 KNIGHT LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1041 KNIGHT LANE has a pool.
Does 1041 KNIGHT LANE have accessible units?
No, 1041 KNIGHT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 KNIGHT LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1041 KNIGHT LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 KNIGHT LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1041 KNIGHT LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
