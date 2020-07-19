1041 KNIGHT LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Immediate Occupancy! Lovely end unit townhome! Meticulously maintained, freshly painted with neutral color, new blinds, new wood floors on main level and new carpet on bedroom level, Newly remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and appliances. . All three bathrooms were completely redone! Double pane windows, sliding glass door & storm door. Fenced in back yard with wood patio. In-ground swimming pool and children's playground inside same block. Close to Herndon Community Ctr, WO&D bike path, Golf Course.