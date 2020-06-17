All apartments in Henrico County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:16 AM

5230 Preston Square Loop

5230 Preston Square Loop · (804) 873-0625
Location

5230 Preston Square Loop, Henrico County, VA 23059

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,575

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 2489 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Delightful 2-story Townhome with 4 bedroom, 2 full baths and 1 half bath in the West End of Henrico County in the Preston Square neighborhood. This home features hardwood floors on the 1st floor and ceramic tile floors in bathrooms/laundry room. Living room and dining room has plantation shutters, crown molding, wainscoting and chair rail. Family room comes with gas fireplace and ceiling fan. Kitchen features Cherry cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances - gas cooktop, microwave, double wall ovens, refrigerator, breakfast bar, pantry and French doors to rear yard & patio. Master bedroom features wall-to-wall carpet, ceiling fan, dual walk-in closets and private full bath. Master bath has large soaking tub, double vanity, shower and toilet closet. Bedrooms #2 and #3 with wall-to-wall carpet & closet. Bedroom #4 is spacious with wall-to-wall carpet, walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Laundry room with washer & dryer and cherry cabinets. This home is in excellent move-in condition and is conveniently located within walking distance to schools and shopping plus close to major roadways. A must see rental home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5230 Preston Square Loop have any available units?
5230 Preston Square Loop has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5230 Preston Square Loop have?
Some of 5230 Preston Square Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5230 Preston Square Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5230 Preston Square Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5230 Preston Square Loop pet-friendly?
No, 5230 Preston Square Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henrico County.
Does 5230 Preston Square Loop offer parking?
Yes, 5230 Preston Square Loop offers parking.
Does 5230 Preston Square Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5230 Preston Square Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5230 Preston Square Loop have a pool?
No, 5230 Preston Square Loop does not have a pool.
Does 5230 Preston Square Loop have accessible units?
No, 5230 Preston Square Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5230 Preston Square Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 5230 Preston Square Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5230 Preston Square Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 5230 Preston Square Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
