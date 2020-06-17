5230 Preston Square Loop

Amenities

Delightful 2-story Townhome with 4 bedroom, 2 full baths and 1 half bath in the West End of Henrico County in the Preston Square neighborhood. This home features hardwood floors on the 1st floor and ceramic tile floors in bathrooms/laundry room. Living room and dining room has plantation shutters, crown molding, wainscoting and chair rail. Family room comes with gas fireplace and ceiling fan. Kitchen features Cherry cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances - gas cooktop, microwave, double wall ovens, refrigerator, breakfast bar, pantry and French doors to rear yard & patio. Master bedroom features wall-to-wall carpet, ceiling fan, dual walk-in closets and private full bath. Master bath has large soaking tub, double vanity, shower and toilet closet. Bedrooms #2 and #3 with wall-to-wall carpet & closet. Bedroom #4 is spacious with wall-to-wall carpet, walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Laundry room with washer & dryer and cherry cabinets. This home is in excellent move-in condition and is conveniently located within walking distance to schools and shopping plus close to major roadways. A must see rental home!!