Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

1833 Ivystone Drive

1833 Ivystone Drive · (804) 270-1600
Location

1833 Ivystone Drive, Henrico County, VA 23238

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1833 Ivystone Drive · Avail. Sep 8

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1384 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
range
1833 Ivystone Drive Available 09/08/20 Lovely Townhome in Ivystone Village - Awesome 1300+ square foot tri-level, three-bedroom/two bath townhome located in Ivystone Village Raintree! Fresh paint, new carpet and bathroom vinyl, re-finished hardwood in the family room, new stove & dishwasher. Master bedroom with full bath and large walk-in closet upstairs, family room with inviting wood-burning fireplace on mid-level, and full kitchen, dining room, living room, two bedrooms, and full bath downstairs.

TO SCHEDULE A PROPERTY TOUR: Please go to our website and complete an online application. To apply online, go to www.rentalhomesinrichmond.com and click on view available properties. Go to the property you are interested in and hit the apply online option. $35 NON-REFUNDABLE fee will apply. Once we have reviewed your application, we will call to set up a time between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to show the property.

No Section 8 accepted.

All applicants are subject to credit approval. All applicants will be required to meet a minimum gross household income (income will be verified). All applicants must be 18 years or older, will be screened for criminal history, and must have acceptable housing references. A $100 processing fee will apply once the application is approved.

All applicants must provide a contact phone number and email address when submitting an inquiry.

NO SMOKING.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 Ivystone Drive have any available units?
1833 Ivystone Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1833 Ivystone Drive have?
Some of 1833 Ivystone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 Ivystone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Ivystone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Ivystone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1833 Ivystone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1833 Ivystone Drive offer parking?
No, 1833 Ivystone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1833 Ivystone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 Ivystone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Ivystone Drive have a pool?
No, 1833 Ivystone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1833 Ivystone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1833 Ivystone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Ivystone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1833 Ivystone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1833 Ivystone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1833 Ivystone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
