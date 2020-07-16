1577 Presidential Drive

Amenities
3 BR / 2.5 BA Town home in Stonewall Manor - Close to J. Sargeant Reynolds & Virginia Center Commons! AVAILABLE NOW! - Three bedroom and two and a half bathroom two-story brick town home in Stonewall Manor Condominiums. Close to J. Sargeant Reynolds & Virginia Center Commons!
Entry level features half bath, living room, kitchen, and dining room. Second level offers a master suite with full bath and large walk in closet, plus two more bedrooms, and a full hall bath.
Dishwasher, washer, dryer, central air, and heat pump. Community amenities include access to pool and tennis. Convenient to interstate and shopping. Pets Considered, AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!
(RLNE3264763)