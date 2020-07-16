All apartments in Henrico County
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:22 AM

1577 Presidential Drive

1577 Presidential Drive · (804) 358-7368
Location

1577 Presidential Drive, Henrico County, VA 23228

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1577 Presidential Drive · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3 BR / 2.5 BA Town home in Stonewall Manor - Close to J. Sargeant Reynolds & Virginia Center Commons! AVAILABLE NOW! - Three bedroom and two and a half bathroom two-story brick town home in Stonewall Manor Condominiums. Close to J. Sargeant Reynolds & Virginia Center Commons!

Entry level features half bath, living room, kitchen, and dining room. Second level offers a master suite with full bath and large walk in closet, plus two more bedrooms, and a full hall bath.

Dishwasher, washer, dryer, central air, and heat pump. Community amenities include access to pool and tennis. Convenient to interstate and shopping. Pets Considered, AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!

(RLNE3264763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1577 Presidential Drive have any available units?
1577 Presidential Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1577 Presidential Drive have?
Some of 1577 Presidential Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1577 Presidential Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1577 Presidential Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1577 Presidential Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1577 Presidential Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1577 Presidential Drive offer parking?
No, 1577 Presidential Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1577 Presidential Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1577 Presidential Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1577 Presidential Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1577 Presidential Drive has a pool.
Does 1577 Presidential Drive have accessible units?
No, 1577 Presidential Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1577 Presidential Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1577 Presidential Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1577 Presidential Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1577 Presidential Drive has units with air conditioning.
