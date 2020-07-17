11004 Slenderleaf Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS WEST END COLONIAL!! - You will instantly feel at home as soon as you walk through the front door of this beautiful colonial. with it's !!! With over 2300 square feet, this lovely home includes features like: 20 foot ceilings in the foyer and spacious living room, a first floor master with on-suite, open living room/kitchen with eat in dining area, formal dining room, butlers pantry, front loading washer and dryer, large loft area that over looks the living room, 2 car garage and much, much more! Located in the prestigious Hunton Meadows subdivision, you're in the award winning Glen Allen High School district and only minutes away from interstates 64 & 295, giving you easy access to everything Richmond has to offer! This one will be available May 2nd, but don't wait, this great home won't last long! Visit https://www.gorichmondrentals.com/vacancies and inquire online today to schedule your private showing.



No Pets Allowed



