11004 Slenderleaf Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

11004 Slenderleaf Drive

11004 Slenderleaf Drive · (804) 545-4457
Location

11004 Slenderleaf Drive, Henrico County, VA 23060

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11004 Slenderleaf Drive · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS WEST END COLONIAL!! - You will instantly feel at home as soon as you walk through the front door of this beautiful colonial. with it's !!! With over 2300 square feet, this lovely home includes features like: 20 foot ceilings in the foyer and spacious living room, a first floor master with on-suite, open living room/kitchen with eat in dining area, formal dining room, butlers pantry, front loading washer and dryer, large loft area that over looks the living room, 2 car garage and much, much more! Located in the prestigious Hunton Meadows subdivision, you're in the award winning Glen Allen High School district and only minutes away from interstates 64 & 295, giving you easy access to everything Richmond has to offer! This one will be available May 2nd, but don't wait, this great home won't last long! Visit https://www.gorichmondrentals.com/vacancies and inquire online today to schedule your private showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2249173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11004 Slenderleaf Drive have any available units?
11004 Slenderleaf Drive has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11004 Slenderleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11004 Slenderleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11004 Slenderleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11004 Slenderleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henrico County.
Does 11004 Slenderleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11004 Slenderleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 11004 Slenderleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11004 Slenderleaf Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11004 Slenderleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 11004 Slenderleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11004 Slenderleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 11004 Slenderleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11004 Slenderleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11004 Slenderleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11004 Slenderleaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11004 Slenderleaf Drive has units with air conditioning.
