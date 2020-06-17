All apartments in Henrico County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

10504 Barbara Lane

10504 Barbara Lane · (804) 342-5800 ext. 104
Location

10504 Barbara Lane, Henrico County, VA 23233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10504 Barbara Lane · Avail. Aug 4

$1,925

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10504 Barbara Lane Available 08/04/20 Beautiful Three Bed, Two and a Half Bath Townhome in the West End! - Welcome home! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Three Chopt Village has everything you could want. Formal dining room with tray ceiling, big kitchen open to a sunny eat-in area and family room with gas fireplace. Relax in your master suite with Jacuzzi tub and garden window. All three bedrooms have walk in closets. One car garage, hardwood floors in dining room and kitchen, fully fenced backyard with deck. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis, with an additional $25/pet per month pet rent- small pets only. Tenant to be responsible for all utilities, owner to pay all HOA fees, which will include yard work.

Non-refundable $50 application fee applies for each person living in the home over the age of 18 and $195 lease administration fee to apply. Offered by Real Property Management: Richmond Metro, Agent Alex Melara.

(RLNE3347922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10504 Barbara Lane have any available units?
10504 Barbara Lane has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10504 Barbara Lane have?
Some of 10504 Barbara Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10504 Barbara Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10504 Barbara Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10504 Barbara Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10504 Barbara Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10504 Barbara Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10504 Barbara Lane offers parking.
Does 10504 Barbara Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10504 Barbara Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10504 Barbara Lane have a pool?
No, 10504 Barbara Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10504 Barbara Lane have accessible units?
No, 10504 Barbara Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10504 Barbara Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10504 Barbara Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10504 Barbara Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10504 Barbara Lane has units with air conditioning.
