Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

10504 Barbara Lane Available 08/04/20 Beautiful Three Bed, Two and a Half Bath Townhome in the West End! - Welcome home! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Three Chopt Village has everything you could want. Formal dining room with tray ceiling, big kitchen open to a sunny eat-in area and family room with gas fireplace. Relax in your master suite with Jacuzzi tub and garden window. All three bedrooms have walk in closets. One car garage, hardwood floors in dining room and kitchen, fully fenced backyard with deck. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis, with an additional $25/pet per month pet rent- small pets only. Tenant to be responsible for all utilities, owner to pay all HOA fees, which will include yard work.



Non-refundable $50 application fee applies for each person living in the home over the age of 18 and $195 lease administration fee to apply. Offered by Real Property Management: Richmond Metro, Agent Alex Melara.



