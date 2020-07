Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

720 Grove Street Available 08/01/20 Lochaven Place/Buckroe Area - Home in the Lochaven Place/Buckroe Area. Offers Living room with hardwood floors, laundry room with carpet and W/D Hook Ups, Kitchen with Fridge, Electric Stove and Portable Washing Machine, Eat In Area, 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Deck in back of the property and nice size yard. Utilities needed are Gas, Electric, Water and Sewage. Avail 8/1/2020. Apply online at www.howardhannarentals.com



(RLNE4972641)