Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is conveniently located near Langley AFB in a quiet neighborhood in Hampton. It features beautiful hardwood floors, energy- efficient windows, newer roof and an enormous finished bonus room upstairs. The spacious kitchen has been renovated and has new cabinets, counter-tops and flooring. The backyard includes a large deck, over-sized detached garage and a NEW privacy fence is to be installed Mid-July.