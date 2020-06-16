All apartments in Hampton
41 Locksley Drive

41 Locksley Drive · (757) 217-1900
Location

41 Locksley Drive, Hampton, VA 23666
Farmington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2277 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious distinguished 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Over 2,277 sq ft of living space. Designated foyer, living room, dining room, open eat-in kitchen, cathedral ceiling, family room with fireplace, deck and private backyard, accompany the large 2 car garage space on the 1st floor. The upstairs features a master bedroom w/ bath & large soaker tub, a large 2nd bedroom with spacious closet, and two other bedrooms with plenty of natural light. New downstairs floors, paint, and carpet give this established home an upgraded feel. Animal friendly. Convenient
To I-64, Langley AFB, Ft. Eustis, shipyards, NOB Norfolk, VA and HU. Please contact Listing Agent for current virtual showing walk thru video.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Locksley Drive have any available units?
41 Locksley Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Locksley Drive have?
Some of 41 Locksley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Locksley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
41 Locksley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Locksley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 41 Locksley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampton.
Does 41 Locksley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 41 Locksley Drive does offer parking.
Does 41 Locksley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Locksley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Locksley Drive have a pool?
No, 41 Locksley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 41 Locksley Drive have accessible units?
No, 41 Locksley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Locksley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Locksley Drive has units with dishwashers.
