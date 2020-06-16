41 Locksley Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious distinguished 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Over 2,277 sq ft of living space. Designated foyer, living room, dining room, open eat-in kitchen, cathedral ceiling, family room with fireplace, deck and private backyard, accompany the large 2 car garage space on the 1st floor. The upstairs features a master bedroom w/ bath & large soaker tub, a large 2nd bedroom with spacious closet, and two other bedrooms with plenty of natural light. New downstairs floors, paint, and carpet give this established home an upgraded feel. Animal friendly. Convenient

To I-64, Langley AFB, Ft. Eustis, shipyards, NOB Norfolk, VA and HU. Please contact Listing Agent for current virtual showing walk thru video.