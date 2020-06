Amenities

Cute 1 bedroom apartment located in downtown Hampton. Close to I64, Hampton University and lots of downtown activities. Apartment features a den, kitchen, bedroom and full bath. Beautiful wood floors and great character. Park in your own driveway space or the garage that is designated for your unit. Available for immediate occupancy upon approval. Apply at rentingpeninsula.com