All apartments in Hampton
Find more places like 307 Fountain Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hampton, VA
/
307 Fountain Way
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:50 PM

307 Fountain Way

307 Fountain Way · (757) 223-9555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hampton
See all
Coliseum Central
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

307 Fountain Way, Hampton, VA 23666
Coliseum Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 44 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1583 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spring in to this Move in Ready "Tahoe" in the heart of Coliseum Central Business District! First floor foyer with stairwell to open second floor layout! Spacious and open layout is great for entertaining - Kitchen offers custom cabinets paired w/ Granite counters including bar top looking in to Dining Area. Stainless Steel appliance package & pantry. Sliding glass doors lead to deck. Third floor is home to both beds including Master w/ Tray Ceiling, Energy Efficient windows for natural lighting, Walk in Closet and En suite Bath. Master Bath offers modern look with double bowl vanity & walk in shower with seat & floor to ceiling tile. 2nd bedroom also features en-suite bath. Utility Closet w/ Washer & Dryer. Community Amenities include Beautiful Clubhouse, Pool, Playground, and more. SECURITY SYSTEM WITH RING DOORBELL. *****NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE***** SMOKING IS ALLOWED ON THE BALCONY. **NO PETS**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Fountain Way have any available units?
307 Fountain Way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 Fountain Way have?
Some of 307 Fountain Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Fountain Way currently offering any rent specials?
307 Fountain Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Fountain Way pet-friendly?
No, 307 Fountain Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampton.
Does 307 Fountain Way offer parking?
Yes, 307 Fountain Way does offer parking.
Does 307 Fountain Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 Fountain Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Fountain Way have a pool?
Yes, 307 Fountain Way has a pool.
Does 307 Fountain Way have accessible units?
No, 307 Fountain Way does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Fountain Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Fountain Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 307 Fountain Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd
Hampton, VA 23663
Axis Lofts
2581 McMenamin St
Hampton, VA 23666
Wilsondale Apartments
1220 N King St
Hampton, VA 23669
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr
Hampton, VA 23666
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane
Hampton, VA 23666
Buckroe Pointe
17 Ranalet Dr
Hampton, VA 23664
Signature Place
101 Signature Way
Hampton, VA 23666
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln
Hampton, VA 23666

Similar Pages

Hampton 1 BedroomsHampton 2 Bedrooms
Hampton Dog Friendly ApartmentsHampton Pet Friendly Places
Hampton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coliseum CentralHampton Roads CenterBuckroe Beach
Willow OaksFarmingtonWythe
Downtown HamptonPheobus

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityThomas Nelson Community College
College of William and MaryChristopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity