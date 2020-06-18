307 Fountain Way

Amenities

Spring in to this Move in Ready "Tahoe" in the heart of Coliseum Central Business District! First floor foyer with stairwell to open second floor layout! Spacious and open layout is great for entertaining - Kitchen offers custom cabinets paired w/ Granite counters including bar top looking in to Dining Area. Stainless Steel appliance package & pantry. Sliding glass doors lead to deck. Third floor is home to both beds including Master w/ Tray Ceiling, Energy Efficient windows for natural lighting, Walk in Closet and En suite Bath. Master Bath offers modern look with double bowl vanity & walk in shower with seat & floor to ceiling tile. 2nd bedroom also features en-suite bath. Utility Closet w/ Washer & Dryer. Community Amenities include Beautiful Clubhouse, Pool, Playground, and more. SECURITY SYSTEM WITH RING DOORBELL. *****NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE***** SMOKING IS ALLOWED ON THE BALCONY. **NO PETS**