Home
/
Hampton, VA
/
19 Bonneville Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:09 PM

19 Bonneville Drive

19 Bonneville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19 Bonneville Drive, Hampton, VA 23664
Fox Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Rancher in Fox Hill with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms offering 1,856 square ft of living space. Gas heat, central air. Stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator provided. No pets please. This home does not participate in the section 8 housing program.

*Owner has hired RedSail to procure tenant(s). Owner will manage property during lease term. Please contact RedSail PM for lease details.

*SCAMS ARE PREVALENT IN THE AREA, PLEASE ONLY CONTACT OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY FOR QUESTIONS**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Bonneville Drive have any available units?
19 Bonneville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hampton, VA.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Bonneville Drive have?
Some of 19 Bonneville Drive's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Bonneville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19 Bonneville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Bonneville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19 Bonneville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampton.
Does 19 Bonneville Drive offer parking?
No, 19 Bonneville Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19 Bonneville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Bonneville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Bonneville Drive have a pool?
No, 19 Bonneville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19 Bonneville Drive have accessible units?
No, 19 Bonneville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Bonneville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Bonneville Drive has units with dishwashers.
