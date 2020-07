Amenities

SUPER LOCATION - AWESOME 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO ON SECOND FLOOR RIGHT OUTSIDE LANGLEY AFB. LARGE OPEN LIVING ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE AND BALCONY. OPEN DINING AREA. KITCHEN WITH FRIDGE, STOVE, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, AND DISHWASHER. LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER. MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND ENSUITE BATH. SECOND BEDROOM AND FULL HALL BATH. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY.



No Cats Allowed



