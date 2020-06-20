Rent Calculator
142 Haverford Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
142 Haverford Court
142 Haverford Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
142 Haverford Court, Hampton, VA 23666
Coliseum Central
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated and available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 142 Haverford Court have any available units?
142 Haverford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hampton, VA
.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hampton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 142 Haverford Court have?
Some of 142 Haverford Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 142 Haverford Court currently offering any rent specials?
142 Haverford Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Haverford Court pet-friendly?
No, 142 Haverford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hampton
.
Does 142 Haverford Court offer parking?
No, 142 Haverford Court does not offer parking.
Does 142 Haverford Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 Haverford Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Haverford Court have a pool?
No, 142 Haverford Court does not have a pool.
Does 142 Haverford Court have accessible units?
No, 142 Haverford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Haverford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Haverford Court has units with dishwashers.
