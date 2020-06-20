All apartments in Hampton
Find more places like 142 Haverford Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hampton, VA
/
142 Haverford Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

142 Haverford Court

142 Haverford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hampton
See all
Coliseum Central
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

142 Haverford Court, Hampton, VA 23666
Coliseum Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated and available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Haverford Court have any available units?
142 Haverford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hampton, VA.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 Haverford Court have?
Some of 142 Haverford Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Haverford Court currently offering any rent specials?
142 Haverford Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Haverford Court pet-friendly?
No, 142 Haverford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampton.
Does 142 Haverford Court offer parking?
No, 142 Haverford Court does not offer parking.
Does 142 Haverford Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 Haverford Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Haverford Court have a pool?
No, 142 Haverford Court does not have a pool.
Does 142 Haverford Court have accessible units?
No, 142 Haverford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Haverford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Haverford Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Families 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Community Townhomes
2002 Seldendale Dr
Hampton, VA 23669
Noah Living at Pembroke Pines
1625 West Pembroke Avenue
Hampton, VA 23661
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay
Hampton, VA 23666
Pinnacle Apartments
600 Freeman Dr
Hampton, VA 23666
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr
Hampton, VA 23666
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane
Hampton, VA 23666
Buckroe Pointe
17 Ranalet Dr
Hampton, VA 23664
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln
Hampton, VA 23666

Similar Pages

Hampton 1 BedroomsHampton 2 Bedrooms
Hampton Dog Friendly ApartmentsHampton Pet Friendly Places
Hampton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coliseum CentralHampton Roads CenterBuckroe Beach
Willow OaksFarmingtonWythe
Downtown HamptonPheobus

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityThomas Nelson Community College
College of William and MaryChristopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical School