Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

13 Lake Superior Court Available 07/15/20 Nicely Updated Hampton Home - This 2279 sq ft home in Hampton is located in a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes from Langley AFB, shopping and entertainment. The home has updated flooring, paint and fixtures. The property features an open kitchen and eating area with granite countertops, center island with seating, counter-height bar with seating and stainless appliances. The first floor also includes a spacious family room with wood burning fireplace, living and dining rooms, half bath and a large laundry/mud room off the kitchen. The second floor features a very large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and full bath plus three additional bedrooms and full bath. The back yard is fenced and also features a spacious deck and storage shed. Pets considered with owner approval and deposit. No smoking permitted. No housing vouchers accepted.



(RLNE4782045)