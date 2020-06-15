All apartments in Hampton
13 Lake Superior Court
13 Lake Superior Court

13 Lake Superior Court · (757) 504-2048
Location

13 Lake Superior Court, Hampton, VA 23669
Willow Oaks

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13 Lake Superior Court · Avail. Jul 15

$1,950

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2279 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
13 Lake Superior Court Available 07/15/20 Nicely Updated Hampton Home - This 2279 sq ft home in Hampton is located in a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes from Langley AFB, shopping and entertainment. The home has updated flooring, paint and fixtures. The property features an open kitchen and eating area with granite countertops, center island with seating, counter-height bar with seating and stainless appliances. The first floor also includes a spacious family room with wood burning fireplace, living and dining rooms, half bath and a large laundry/mud room off the kitchen. The second floor features a very large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and full bath plus three additional bedrooms and full bath. The back yard is fenced and also features a spacious deck and storage shed. Pets considered with owner approval and deposit. No smoking permitted. No housing vouchers accepted.

(RLNE4782045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Lake Superior Court have any available units?
13 Lake Superior Court has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Lake Superior Court have?
Some of 13 Lake Superior Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Lake Superior Court currently offering any rent specials?
13 Lake Superior Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Lake Superior Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Lake Superior Court is pet friendly.
Does 13 Lake Superior Court offer parking?
No, 13 Lake Superior Court does not offer parking.
Does 13 Lake Superior Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Lake Superior Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Lake Superior Court have a pool?
No, 13 Lake Superior Court does not have a pool.
Does 13 Lake Superior Court have accessible units?
No, 13 Lake Superior Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Lake Superior Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Lake Superior Court does not have units with dishwashers.
