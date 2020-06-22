Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

111 Bonwood Road Available 08/01/20 111 Bonwood Road, Hampton - Available 8/1 - Lovely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick Rancher. Features include new lighting, newer carpet, and newer ceiling fans throughout. Central Air & heat with programmable thermostat. Whole-house generator. Large formal living room with tiled entry and new remote ceiling fan. Large formal upgraded eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space and laminate flooring. Upgraded bathrooms. Master bedroom with bath. Large separate utility room with washer/dryer hookups. 1-car attached garage with opener and workbench. 2-car driveway. Large deck. Large privacy fenced backyard. Large storage shed. Nicely landscaped yard.



For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-913-5602.



(RLNE5031305)