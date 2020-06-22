All apartments in Hampton
111 Bonwood Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

111 Bonwood Road

111 Bonwood Road · (757) 827-1300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Bonwood Road, Hampton, VA 23666
Farmington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 111 Bonwood Road · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
111 Bonwood Road Available 08/01/20 111 Bonwood Road, Hampton - Available 8/1 - Lovely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick Rancher. Features include new lighting, newer carpet, and newer ceiling fans throughout. Central Air & heat with programmable thermostat. Whole-house generator. Large formal living room with tiled entry and new remote ceiling fan. Large formal upgraded eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space and laminate flooring. Upgraded bathrooms. Master bedroom with bath. Large separate utility room with washer/dryer hookups. 1-car attached garage with opener and workbench. 2-car driveway. Large deck. Large privacy fenced backyard. Large storage shed. Nicely landscaped yard.

For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-913-5602.

(RLNE5031305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Bonwood Road have any available units?
111 Bonwood Road has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Bonwood Road have?
Some of 111 Bonwood Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Bonwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
111 Bonwood Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Bonwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Bonwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 111 Bonwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 111 Bonwood Road does offer parking.
Does 111 Bonwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Bonwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Bonwood Road have a pool?
No, 111 Bonwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 111 Bonwood Road have accessible units?
No, 111 Bonwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Bonwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Bonwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
