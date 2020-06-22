All apartments in Hampton
10 Lyford key B
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

10 Lyford key B

10 Lyford Key · (757) 755-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Lyford Key, Hampton, VA 23666
Farmington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 14

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Great 2 bedroom condo located on the 2nd floor. You will love the 2 decks.. One deck is off the bedroom. Updated appliances, new carpet, washer, and dryer provided. Cozy fireplace with vaulted ceilings.
yes, section 8 and a small pet is accepted. Pet fee is $350

As part of our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program, HVAC filters will regularly be delivered to your doorstep This saves 5-15% on your energy bill. This will be an
additional $20 per month.

*Tennant is responsible for gas, water, electric, and trash.

Rent $1015 Application fee $40 Security Deposit $1015

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Lyford key B have any available units?
10 Lyford key B has a unit available for $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Lyford key B have?
Some of 10 Lyford key B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Lyford key B currently offering any rent specials?
10 Lyford key B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Lyford key B pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Lyford key B is pet friendly.
Does 10 Lyford key B offer parking?
No, 10 Lyford key B does not offer parking.
Does 10 Lyford key B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Lyford key B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Lyford key B have a pool?
No, 10 Lyford key B does not have a pool.
Does 10 Lyford key B have accessible units?
No, 10 Lyford key B does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Lyford key B have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Lyford key B does not have units with dishwashers.
