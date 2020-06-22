10 Lyford key B

Amenities
Great 2 bedroom condo located on the 2nd floor. You will love the 2 decks.. One deck is off the bedroom. Updated appliances, new carpet, washer, and dryer provided. Cozy fireplace with vaulted ceilings.
yes, section 8 and a small pet is accepted. Pet fee is $350
As part of our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program, HVAC filters will regularly be delivered to your doorstep This saves 5-15% on your energy bill. This will be an
additional $20 per month.
*Tennant is responsible for gas, water, electric, and trash.
Rent $1015 Application fee $40 Security Deposit $1015