2830 E SIDE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

Come see this remarkable remodeled brick rambler home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a den; upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, wood and tile flooring; Rec Room/Family Room addition with a fireplace and a new french sliding glass door leading to a new large deck and a full-fenced backyard with a big children's playground equipment. Owner prefers no pets. This is a non-smoking home. The owner does not permit smoking in the home. Minutes to commuter routes, Beacon Hill shopping center and restaurants. Please refer to showing instructions. No lockbox on property. Application fee of $50 per adult applicant. One month's deposit and first month's rent is required by certified check.