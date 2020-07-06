All apartments in Groveton
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

2830 E SIDE DRIVE

2830 East Side Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2830 East Side Drive, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Come see this remarkable remodeled brick rambler home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a den; upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, wood and tile flooring; Rec Room/Family Room addition with a fireplace and a new french sliding glass door leading to a new large deck and a full-fenced backyard with a big children's playground equipment. Owner prefers no pets. This is a non-smoking home. The owner does not permit smoking in the home. Minutes to commuter routes, Beacon Hill shopping center and restaurants. Please refer to showing instructions. No lockbox on property. Application fee of $50 per adult applicant. One month's deposit and first month's rent is required by certified check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 E SIDE DRIVE have any available units?
2830 E SIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 2830 E SIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 2830 E SIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 E SIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2830 E SIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 E SIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2830 E SIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveton.
Does 2830 E SIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2830 E SIDE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2830 E SIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2830 E SIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 E SIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2830 E SIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2830 E SIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2830 E SIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 E SIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2830 E SIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2830 E SIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2830 E SIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

