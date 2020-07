Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed dog park playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park on-site laundry playground bbq/grill

At Haven Huntley Meadows, you’ll enjoy a light-filled, open floor plan with an on-site leasing and maintenance team to support your needs. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom homes with a balcony or a terrace. You’ll be nestled among green lawns, shrubs, and trees. The community in centrally located in Alexandria, VA and is easily accessible to I-495, Old Town Alexandria, Mount Vernon and Downtown, D.C. You’re surrounded by retail and restaurants, with the option to hop on a bus to reach further destinations. We look forward to making Haven Huntley Meadows feel like your home.