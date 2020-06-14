Apartment List
218 Apartments for rent in Glen Allen, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glen Allen renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
$
30 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10232 Acworth Dr
10232 Acworth Drive, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1864 sqft
10232 Acworth Dr Available 07/01/20 Convenient location, beautiful home! - 2-Story Colonial with formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors. Bright kitchen with breakfast area and pantry and recent refrigerator replacement.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2262 High Bush Cir
2262 High Bush Circle, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1240 sqft
Henrico Northside Woodman Rd. and I-295 Stainless appliances, Townhouse $1295 - 3 bedroom townhouse in Henrico, Mountain Laurel, A Beautiful Community I-295 and Woodman Rd.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
10504 Marions Way
10504 Marions Way, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1914 sqft
Move in ready bright and beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath townhouse for rent ! The level one features hardwood floors and 9 ft ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Allen
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Laurel
7 Units Available
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
11301 Abbots Cross Ln
11301 Abbots Cross Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1596 sqft
11301 Abbots Cross Ln Available 07/01/20 Exceptional End Unit Townhome in Hunton Park - Fantastic end unit town home with hardwood floors, a very spacious living area, and 3 nice sized bedrooms just waiting to be your new home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
7404 Wentworth Ave.
7404 Wentworth Avenue, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1281 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom rancher with 1 bath, a large sun room, living room, and eat-in-kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, & dishwasher, attic storage, hardwood floors, C/A & electric heat pump, and washer/dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Allen
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
25 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$905
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Dumbarton
7 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Sherwood Park
114 Units Available
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Innsbrook
76 Units Available
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
27 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,107
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Verified

1 of 155

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Scott's Addition
14 Units Available
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
4 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated March 17 at 10:21pm
$
Sauer's Gardens
Contact for Availability
3600 West Broad
3600 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
Newly renovated historic building located in walkable Scott's Addition neighborhood at the junction of Route 33 and I-195. Granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony provide a modern touch. Pet-friendly, with BBQ and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Sauer's Gardens
1 Unit Available
Argon
3805 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8519 Weldon Drive
8519 Weldon Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1176 sqft
8519 Weldon Drive Available 06/15/20 Adorable Henrico County Home - This lovely home right in the hear of Henrico, located off of Parham road, you are minutes from Regency, I-64, Short Pump, and so much more Home offers: 3 bedrooms 1 full

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dumbarton
1 Unit Available
5 Red Fox Ln
5 Red Fox Lane, Dumbarton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Gorgeous all inclusive condo available now Large living room with hardwood floors Fully equip kitchen with newer appliances Generous size bedrooms Private balcony includes Electric/gas/water/sewer/trash Pool On site To qualify you have to have a

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
6106 Ellis Ave
6106 Ellis Avenue, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1408 sqft
6106 Ellis Ave Available 08/07/20 CHARMING LAKESIDE CAPE! - This beautiful three bedroom one bath home is situated is the highly sought after Lakeside neighborhood and is full of fabulous features like: hardwood floors that run throughout; a

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ginter Park
1 Unit Available
4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2
4222 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1495 sqft
Spacious Apartment_Ginter Park, Northside Richmond - Property Id: 34939 Historic Ginter Park Property available for rent. Tenant responsible for utilities. Call or text at (804) 840-3073 with questions.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8173 Belton Circle
8173 Belton Cir, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
8173 Belton Circle Available 07/01/20 IMMACULATE 4 BEDROOM TOWNHOME IN MECHANICSVILLE - *8173 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville 23116 *Pristine 2320 s.f.
City Guide for Glen Allen, VA

Come out swinging! Glen Allen is a golfers delight, home to The Dominion Club, the location of Virginia's only PGA Tour-sanctioned event.

This large unincorporated and census-designated place is located in the county of Henrico, Virginia, just north of Richmond. At the time of the last major census in 2010, the total population was at about 14,700 people. Glen Allen hasn't always been known as Glen Allen. For over a hundred years, this Virginia community was known as the town of Hungary. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Glen Allen, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glen Allen renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

