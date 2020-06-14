218 Apartments for rent in Glen Allen, VA with hardwood floors
Come out swinging! Glen Allen is a golfers delight, home to The Dominion Club, the location of Virginia's only PGA Tour-sanctioned event.
This large unincorporated and census-designated place is located in the county of Henrico, Virginia, just north of Richmond. At the time of the last major census in 2010, the total population was at about 14,700 people. Glen Allen hasn't always been known as Glen Allen. For over a hundred years, this Virginia community was known as the town of Hungary. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glen Allen renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.