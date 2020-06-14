Apartment List
/
VA
/
glen allen
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

79 Apartments for rent in Glen Allen, VA with garage

Glen Allen apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
$
30 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Innsbrook
18 Units Available
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
847 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Allen

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11004 Slenderleaf Drive
11004 Slenderleaf Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2300 sqft
SPACIOUS WEST END COLONIAL!! - You will instantly feel at home as soon as you walk through the front door of this beautiful colonial.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
11407 Creery Rd
11407 Creery Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1560 sqft
A gorgeous home located in the coveted Glen Allen area of Henrico County. This one level home has great layout and lots of space. Beautiful layout with lots of privacy. Home has a two car detached garage - about 1,100 square feet and insulated.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Allen
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Sherwood Park
115 Units Available
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Innsbrook
76 Units Available
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,107
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Innsbrook
1 Unit Available
10729 Shadyford Lane
10729 Shadyford Lane, Innsbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2034 sqft
New Flooring for all downstairs Carpet and steps, New water heater. 4beds and 2.5 baths. Great home in Innsbrook on a cul-de-sac street.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ginter Park
1 Unit Available
3612 Hawthorne Avenue
3612 Hawthorne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath 2 story apartment with hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances (gas cooking). Water/sewer/trash, garage and yard maintenance included in rent.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8869 Seaycroft Dr.
8869 Seaycroft Drive, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2462 sqft
8869 Seaycroft Dr. Available 08/03/20 Cool Spring West - 4 BR's and 3 Full Bath Craftsman with Attached Garage - Gorgeous Gourmet Grand Craftsman Style Home in Cool Spring West Subdivision in Hanover.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10136 Ashley Manor Ln
10136 Ashley Manor Ln, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2701 sqft
10136 Ashley Manor Ln Available 08/10/20 Beautiful, Bright and Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11454 Old Mountain Rd.
11454 Old Mountain Road, Henrico County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$2,695
3358 sqft
11454 Old Mountain Rd. Available 07/06/20 Gorgeous Glen Allen Home with 2 car garage and first floor bedroom in Glen Allen - Available for July move in. Gorgeous 7 year old home loaded with many upgrades and features.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11005 Mountain Spring Dr
11005 Mountain Spring Drive, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3228 sqft
11005 Mountain Spring Dr Available 07/15/20 11005 Mountain Springs - Glen Allen 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, hardwood, great kitchen, Available 7/15/2020 $2,400 - (VIRTUAL SHOWS) This is a fabulous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath single family home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8173 Belton Circle
8173 Belton Cir, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2300 sqft
8173 Belton Circle Available 07/01/20 IMMACULATE 4 BEDROOM TOWNHOME IN MECHANICSVILLE - *8173 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville 23116 *Pristine 2320 s.f.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8047 Belton Circle
8047 Belton Circle, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1440 sqft
Townhome for Rent in Rutland! - This home is located in the convenient Rutland community.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1709 Pine Edge Lane
1709 Pine Edge Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1788 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom transitional in highly sought after west end Henrico location.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
4821 Rodney Road
4821 Rodney Road, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2095 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home offers a FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM and is ready for quick move in. Here you'll find a charming brick Colonial close to interstate and local shops and restaurants.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
6527 Fitzhugh Ave
6527 Fitzhugh Avenue, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch has been lovingly updated to be your cozy retreat from the bustle of the city. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, double sink, tile backsplash, and a HUGE walk in pantry.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
8939 Ringview Drive
8939 Ringview Dr, Hanover County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2003 sqft
$1800/month. Available for tours and move in NOW. This modern townhouse built in 2017 features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath. Park in your private one car garage or paved 1 car driveway.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Northern Barton Heights
1 Unit Available
2806 Edgewood Avenue
2806 Edgewood Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1192 sqft
$50 application fee per adult , one-time $125 administrative fee due at signing, and $10 monthly HVAC filter charge. Come see this cozy downstairs apartment that is located in Historic North Richmond.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Sauer's Gardens
1 Unit Available
4016 West Grace Street
4016 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1520 sqft
4016 West Grace Street Available 07/03/20 Beautiful Three Bedroom Cape Cod in Sauer's Gardens available July 3rd! - Classic brick Cape Cod with full rear dormer, providing three spacious bedrooms and closets.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1701 Debbie Lane
1701 Debbie Lane, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Springdale - Brick Rancher - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick home, spacious living room, eat in kitchen with range and refrigerator. Utility area with Washer / dryer hookups.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4816 Bethlehem Rd
4816 Bethlehem Road, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
This beautiful 1851 sq. ft. transitional by Liberty Homes features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors down, large Family Room. formal Dining Room, stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer.
City Guide for Glen Allen, VA

Come out swinging! Glen Allen is a golfers delight, home to The Dominion Club, the location of Virginia's only PGA Tour-sanctioned event.

This large unincorporated and census-designated place is located in the county of Henrico, Virginia, just north of Richmond. At the time of the last major census in 2010, the total population was at about 14,700 people. Glen Allen hasn't always been known as Glen Allen. For over a hundred years, this Virginia community was known as the town of Hungary. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Glen Allen, VA

Glen Allen apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Glen Allen 1 BedroomsGlen Allen 2 BedroomsGlen Allen 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlen Allen 3 BedroomsGlen Allen Accessible ApartmentsGlen Allen Apartments with Balcony
Glen Allen Apartments with GarageGlen Allen Apartments with GymGlen Allen Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlen Allen Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGlen Allen Apartments with ParkingGlen Allen Apartments with Pool
Glen Allen Apartments with Washer-DryerGlen Allen Cheap PlacesGlen Allen Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlen Allen Furnished ApartmentsGlen Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA
Bon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAStafford Courthouse, VA
Falmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VALake of the Woods, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University