79 Apartments for rent in Glen Allen, VA with garage
Come out swinging! Glen Allen is a golfers delight, home to The Dominion Club, the location of Virginia's only PGA Tour-sanctioned event.
This large unincorporated and census-designated place is located in the county of Henrico, Virginia, just north of Richmond. At the time of the last major census in 2010, the total population was at about 14,700 people. Glen Allen hasn't always been known as Glen Allen. For over a hundred years, this Virginia community was known as the town of Hungary. See more
Glen Allen apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.