79 Apartments for rent in Glen Allen, VA with garage

Come out swinging! Glen Allen is a golfers delight, home to The Dominion Club, the location of Virginia's only PGA Tour-sanctioned event.

This large unincorporated and census-designated place is located in the county of Henrico, Virginia, just north of Richmond. At the time of the last major census in 2010, the total population was at about 14,700 people. Glen Allen hasn't always been known as Glen Allen. For over a hundred years, this Virginia community was known as the town of Hungary. See more