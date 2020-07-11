/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:51 AM
237 Apartments for rent in Glen Allen, VA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Innsbrook
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
847 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1080 sqft
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
29 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,268
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
9371 Manowar Court
9371 Man-O-War Court, Glen Allen, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
998 sqft
Available November 10 - FULLY FURNISHED and updated GORGEOUS Condo in Desirable Glen Allen has everything you need.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Allen
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Laurel
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,234
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
LakeRidge Square
10267 Lakeridge Square Ct, Ashland, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1020 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Comfortably surrounded by lush woodlands, LakeRidge Square apartments offers the feeling of a quiet, friendly neighborhood in the cozy town of Ashland, Virginia.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
11004 Slenderleaf Drive
11004 Slenderleaf Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2300 sqft
SPACIOUS WEST END COLONIAL!! - You will instantly feel at home as soon as you walk through the front door of this beautiful colonial.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
830 Brassie Lane #H - H
830 Brassie Lane, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
890 sqft
This Beautiful condo features 1 bedroom, 1 bath, and a spacious open living area to entertain. The living room has access to a relaxing outdoor patio, which offers an additional storage closet. The kitchen has refrigerator, stove,dishwasher.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
7404 Wentworth Ave.
7404 Wentworth Avenue, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1281 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom rancher with 1 bath, a large sun room, living room, and eat-in-kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, & dishwasher, attic storage, hardwood floors, C/A & electric heat pump, and washer/dryer.
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1577 Presidential Drive
1577 Presidential Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1260 sqft
3 BR / 2.5 BA Town home in Stonewall Manor - Close to J. Sargeant Reynolds & Virginia Center Commons! AVAILABLE NOW! - Three bedroom and two and a half bathroom two-story brick town home in Stonewall Manor Condominiums. Close to J.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Allen
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,178
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,412
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,031
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
44 Units Available
Laurel
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,098
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1641 sqft
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
111 Units Available
Scott's Addition
The Nest
3113 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
970 sqft
erched above some of the best brunch spots and breweries in Richmond, The Nest has premier Scott's Addition apartments for you to call home.
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
4 Units Available
Dumbarton
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$860
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
8 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Scott's Edge
3408 W. Moore St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
941 sqft
Not only does Scott's Edge have state of the art finishes, but it also comes with state of the art green initiatives throughout the building.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,061
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$954
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
