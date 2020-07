Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning in unit laundry carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill clubhouse playground tennis court

Welcome home to The Greens of Salem Run, located in highly desirable Fredericksburg, Virginia.Imagine yourself in a beautiful new home, where comfort surrounds you. Our dedication to convenient, high quality living is expressed in the unique design of our spacious two,three and four bedroom townhomes. You will find a private patio, eat-in gourmet kitchen and spacious walk-in closets with extra storage in your apartment. Every townhome is uniquely designed with yourstyle and comfort in mind. Greens of Salem Run is conveniently located near I95, the Spotsylvania Mall and Central Park. Come and find your new home today!