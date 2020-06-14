Apartment List
/
VA
/
fredericksburg
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:32 PM

38 Apartments for rent in Fredericksburg, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fredericksburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1196 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg with access to historic sites and Loriella Park. Luxury community includes pool and sundeck. Units feature washer and dryer, energy efficient kitchen and storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
12 Units Available
Breezewood
10502 Rising Ridge Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
990 sqft
Breezewood offers relaxing resort-style living and we know that you are selective when it comes to leisure time. This is why Breezewood was designed to allow you to take full advantage of your surroundings.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
201 Units Available
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1461 sqft
Inspired Living. It all comes down to balance. So, at the end of the day, leave the cares of work and come home to relax in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartments near downtown Fredericksburg.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
24 Units Available
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1398 sqft
Resort-style living in Cosner East. Apartments equipped with top-of-the-line features which include quartz countertops, wood plank flooring and over-sized shower heads. Community boasts massive clubhouse alongside yoga studios and a private spa.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Celebrate Virginia
38 Units Available
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1398 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
4 Units Available
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1342 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
710 KENMORE AVENUE
710 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 1 bedroom, upper level apartment in the heart of Fredericksburg City! Gorgeous wood flooring, fireplace. Kitchen plus table space. On street parking. water/ sewer included. Photos are from prior to current tenant occupancy.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
802 Littlepage Street
802 Littlepage Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
802 Littlepage Street Available 08/05/20 DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED - Fully renovated duplex. Beautiful hardwood floors, family room & separate kitchen/dining room. Granite kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1125 Hampton St
1125 Hampton Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2340 sqft
This three level spacious townhome in The Village of Idlewild is a must see! Enjoy parking your vehicles in the attached 2 car garage during these cold winter months and walking into your cozy den.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
222 Hillcrest Dr Unit A
222 Hillcrest Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
Cozy brick duplex (FRONT unit) Features 2 bed/1 bath. Kitchen/dining combo, stack-able washer/dryer. wood floor throughout, LARGE backyard. Gravel driveway parking.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1113 Walker Dr
1113 Walker Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2735 sqft
Excellent location and excellent conditions. Formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace. Ample kitchen with pantry, silestone counters and breakfast area. Hardwood floors in all main level.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Downtown Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
413 AMELIA STREET
413 Amelia Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
831 sqft
Newly remodeled two bed, one bath townhouse in the heart of downtown historic Fredericksburg. Luxury plank vinyl throughout the first level with hardwood floors on the second level. Brand new kitchen with white cabinets, granite and SS appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Downtown Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
209 HANOVER STREET
209 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG! THREE BLOCKS FROM THE VRE TRAIN STATION. ONE BEDROOM, ONE FULL BATHROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORS AND TILE IN THE BATHROOM. FULL KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1324 KENMORE AVENUE
1324 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Beautiful Kenmore Avenue! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located on the 2nd floor has hardwood floors and is surprisingly spacious. Across the street from Kenmore Park and only blocks to downtown's restaurants, shops and commuter train station.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
804 MONUMENT AVENUE
804 Monument Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Beautiful Kenmore Avenue! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment has hardwood floors and is surprisingly spacious. Across the street from Kenmore Park and only blocks to downtown's restaurants, shops and commuter train station.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
601 WOODFORD STREET
601 Woodford Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1008 sqft
Great 3 bedroom ( all hardwood floors) and 1 Full Bathroom ( large remodeled shower ) rancher with a large fenced in backyard just across the street from Downtown Fredericksburg.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
412 CANAL STREET
412 Canal St, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Brick duplex in the city with 2 bedrooms & 1 bath. Features wood floors and unfinished basement. Convenient to historic downntown Frederickburg shopping and dining. Single applicants must complete separate applications. Available 06/01/20.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE
1049 Hotchkiss Place, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2510 sqft
Gorgeous town-home minutes from MW Hospital, shopping, VRE & much more! Beautiful brick front, large, open floor plan with gleaming hardwood flooring, granite counter tops in spacious gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
900 BARTON STREET
900 Barton Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo unit in Downtown Fredericsksburg. Hardwood flooring, granite counters, soaking tub and separate shower. Walking distance to VRE, restaurants & shopping in the downtown area. Large condo decktop overlooks Fredericskburg...Fantastic views.

1 of 11

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1618 COLLEGE AVENUE
1618 College Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
UPSTAIRS APARTMENT. SEPARATE LIVING/SEPARATE ENTRANCE. Washer and Dryer in unit. Wood Floors. Pets are case by case- owner prefers ONE CAT ONLY NO DOGS. Washer and dryer. Water/sewer, trash, and lawn service is included in rent. NO COSIGNERS.
Results within 1 mile of Fredericksburg

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
408 Streamview Drive
408 Streamview Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1930 sqft
SIMPLY STUNNING TOWNHOUSE - CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN FREDERICKBURG / EASY COMMUTE TO QUANTICO - Simply stunning! This beautiful 3 fully finished townhouse located conveniently for commuters both north and south.
Results within 5 miles of Fredericksburg

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
10103 BLANDFIELD LANE
10103 Blandfield Lane, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
2172 sqft
Location is prime with an 8 minute ride to local transportation and 10 minutes to VRE! After work,walk along one of the community's numerous paths, then unwind in your generously spacious home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Leeland Station
1 Unit Available
83 Walnut Farms Pkwy
83 Walnut Farms Parkway, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3204 sqft
83 Walnut Farms Pkwy - Well maintained colonial in Leeland Station. Home has open floor plan. Family room w/lots of windows and fireplace. Kitchen w/island & eat in area. Separate dining room. Living room. Hardwood flooring on most of the main level.
City Guide for Fredericksburg, VA

Hey, there, ladies and gents of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Rumor going around the interwebs these days is you’re in the market for a fancy new Fredericksburg apartment for rent. Sound about right? Great! Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because you’ll find the crème de la crème of Fredericksburg rentals in this handy little apartment finder we’ve pieced together for you. First, though, a few tidbits of advice to get you started on the right foot in your quest for the perfect Fredericks...

Apartments, townhomes, and rental houses in Fredericksburg run the gamut from cheap to steep, giving big ballers and bargain hunters alike a variety of options. Luckily, even some of the most modestly priced rentals in Fredericksburg come equipped with dynamo amenities (it’s a technical term), including patios/balconies, swimming pools, free Wi-Fi, and covered parking. If you have a couple grand to spare, you can live it up in a luxury apartment loaded with all sorts of cool bells and whistles (fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, in-unit washers/dryers, gyms, clubhouses etc). Sound like a good fit for you? Just arm yourself with the renting basics (proof of income, banking info, a list of previous residences, and a cosigner if your credit history suggests you consider bills optional), and you’ll be living it up in the Fredericksburg rental of your dreams in no time!

Looking for a pet-friendly rental in Fredericksburg? Sadly, they aren’t exactly a dime a dozen, so don’t hesitate to seal the deal when you’re lucky enough to come across one. On the bright side, short-term leasing deals and furnished apartments are amply available, and most apartment complexes – including a few within walking distance of the University of Mary Washington campus – have vacancies year-round. Also, keep in mind that move in specials pop up all the time in Fredericksburg and besides, rent prices aren’t exactly etched in stone anyway (so remember to bring your bargaining skills to the table when you’re ready to negotiate the terms of a lease).

A unique historic town, Fredericksburg is home to some of Old Dominion’s most attractive and affordable apartments for rent. So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for your dream dwellings in Fredericksburg and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fredericksburg, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fredericksburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Fredericksburg 1 BedroomsFredericksburg 2 BedroomsFredericksburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFredericksburg 3 BedroomsFredericksburg Apartments with Balcony
Fredericksburg Apartments with GarageFredericksburg Apartments with GymFredericksburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFredericksburg Apartments with ParkingFredericksburg Apartments with Pool
Fredericksburg Apartments with Washer-DryerFredericksburg Cheap PlacesFredericksburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsFredericksburg Luxury PlacesFredericksburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VARichmond, VAAlexandria, VABethesda, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA
Annandale, VACamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAShort Pump, VAWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonUniversity of Richmond
J Sargeant Reynolds Community CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College