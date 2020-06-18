All apartments in Fredericksburg
Find more places like 1125 Hampton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fredericksburg, VA
/
1125 Hampton St
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

1125 Hampton St

1125 Hampton Street · (540) 720-3012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fredericksburg
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1125 Hampton Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This three level spacious townhome in The Village of Idlewild is a must see! Enjoy parking your vehicles in the attached 2 car garage during these cold winter months and walking into your cozy den. The hardwood floors, updated countertops, crown molding, separate laundry room and sprawling living space makes this 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home a show stopper. Close to the VRE, multiple shopping centers and the heart of Historic Downtown Fredericksburg, you have convenience in this home! Small dogs allowed on a case by case basis. No vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Hampton St have any available units?
1125 Hampton St has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fredericksburg, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fredericksburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 Hampton St have?
Some of 1125 Hampton St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Hampton St currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Hampton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Hampton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 Hampton St is pet friendly.
Does 1125 Hampton St offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Hampton St does offer parking.
Does 1125 Hampton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Hampton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Hampton St have a pool?
No, 1125 Hampton St does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Hampton St have accessible units?
No, 1125 Hampton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Hampton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Hampton St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1125 Hampton St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway
Fredericksburg, VA 22406
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Kilburn Crossing
6601 Charmed Way
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr
Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Similar Pages

Fredericksburg 1 BedroomsFredericksburg 2 Bedrooms
Fredericksburg Apartments with ParkingFredericksburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Fredericksburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VARichmond, VAAlexandria, VABethesda, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA
Annandale, VACamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAShort Pump, VAWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonUniversity of Richmond
J Sargeant Reynolds Community CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity