1125 Hampton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This three level spacious townhome in The Village of Idlewild is a must see! Enjoy parking your vehicles in the attached 2 car garage during these cold winter months and walking into your cozy den. The hardwood floors, updated countertops, crown molding, separate laundry room and sprawling living space makes this 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home a show stopper. Close to the VRE, multiple shopping centers and the heart of Historic Downtown Fredericksburg, you have convenience in this home! Small dogs allowed on a case by case basis. No vouchers.