Spacious 1st floor apartment in downtown Fredericksburg. Beautiful detailed trim work and hardwood floors. Large windows allow for additional sunlight. Access to and use of back yard. W/D shared in basement utility room. Tenant responsible for separately metered electric and to pay Landlord monthly utility fee of $135.00 for gas, water, sewer & trash. 1160 Sq Ft (approximated). Requirements: 650+ Credit Score, 3 times rent in monthly gross income, No Cosigners, No pets.