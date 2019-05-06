7801 MORNING GLEN LANE

Amenities
Charming single family home in sought after Landsdowne community. 3 bedroom (with 4th bed optional) 3 full baths and one half bath. Updates throughout, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, fully finished basement, fenced in backyard. Conveniently located in a quiet cul de sac, walk just a few blocks to the Wegmans Shopping center, LA Fitness, and local restaurants. Next to Ft. Belvoir base, about 5 minutes to the metro, and minutes to I-95 and the beltway. Community outdoor pool, tennis and basketball courts, walk trails. This home is tenant ready!