7801 MORNING GLEN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym pool tennis court

Charming single family home in sought after Landsdowne community. 3 bedroom (with 4th bed optional) 3 full baths and one half bath. Updates throughout, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, fully finished basement, fenced in backyard. Conveniently located in a quiet cul de sac, walk just a few blocks to the Wegmans Shopping center, LA Fitness, and local restaurants. Next to Ft. Belvoir base, about 5 minutes to the metro, and minutes to I-95 and the beltway. Community outdoor pool, tennis and basketball courts, walk trails. This home is tenant ready!